Indian automotive technology firms secured USD 1.3 billion through 97 funding rounds in 2026 so far, in contrast to USD 2.1 billion through 195 rounds in 2025, according to a report published by data intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies.

The report indicated that a few substantial, later-stage funding rounds contributed to the majority of the capital raised throughout the period, with 10 deals of USD 34 million or greater collectively drawing in USD 900 million.

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The report noted that these 10 rounds contributed about 70 per cent of the overall USD 1.3 billion raised, while the other 87 rounds generated roughly USD 400 million.

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Several businesses on the soonicorn list, which includes startups viewed as possible future unicorns, appeared among the fundraisers. Nonetheless, the industry saw no new unicorns throughout the timeframe.

The review in the report for the year 2026 examined funding movements, unicorns, acquisitions and public offerings from January 1 to October 15, 2026.

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Companies based in Bengaluru were the top beneficiaries of investment, representing almost 70 per cent of the overall funding at USD 894 million. Firms situated in Delhi and Mumbai secured around USD 107 million each.

Investments in later stages totaled USD 810 million during the timeframe, with Series C and later funding rounds representing eight of the ten biggest deals.

Public listings and initial public offerings (IPOs) reached three in 2026 up to October, in contrast to six in 2025. According to the report, the three IPOs' total market capitalisation was roughly USD 52 million.

Concurrently, another report underscored the increasing significance of automotive technology in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with this sector representing 87 per cent of the overall M&A value during the second quarter of 2026.

The trend indicated a rise in strategic investments in software, cybersecurity and connected mobility capabilities, despite overall deal volumes being lower.

Average deal sizes rose markedly, demonstrating a heightened focus of capital on lucrative, technology-centric deals.

In general, automotive deal values dropped slightly by 4 per cent sequentially, as funding stayed focused on a small number of significant transactions involving mobility platforms, automotive technology and public market fundraisers.

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) dominated total sector deal values at USD 298 million, bolstered by ongoing investor enthusiasm for scalable mobility solutions.

The funding trends indicate a market where capital is more heavily concentrated in larger deals, while the quantity of funding rounds and public listings is still lower than what was seen in 2025.