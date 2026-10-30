India’s Award-Winning 3D Hologram Festival TWKTK Announces 2026 India Tour

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: India’s live entertainment industry is preparing for a new chapter as Emergence announces the 2026 India Tour of its award-winning festival property, Those Who Know They Know (TWKTK) . Known for introducing groundbreaking 3D holographic stage experiences to Indian audiences, the festival is expanding across three major cities, beginning with Halloween celebrations in Delhi on October 31 and Bengaluru on November 1, followed by a special Christmas-season edition in Mumbai towards the end of December.

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Positioned as India’s #1 Festival IP and Asia’s Only 3D Hologram Festival IP, TWKTK has built its identity around an unconventional concept: audiences know the dates and cities, but the artists and venues remain closely guarded secrets.

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The upcoming tour promises an ambitious combination of international and Indian artists, advanced visual technology, immersive entertainment, world-class production and large-scale festival experiences.

From India’s First 3D Hologram Stage to a National Festival Experience

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What began in 2023 as an ambitious concept has evolved into one of India’s most innovative homegrown experiential music properties.

In 2024, Emergence introduced what it describes as India’s first 100% hologram live concert experience, challenging conventional stage design and creating a distinctive new format for electronic music performances.

Over successive editions, TWKTK has continued to push creative boundaries through holographic visuals, advanced stage technology, projection mapping, large-scale production and immersive storytelling.

The 2026 India Tour marks the next phase of this journey, with Emergence aiming to deliver international-standard festival experiences across multiple Indian cities.

Seven Major Industry Awards Strengthen TWKTK’s Position

TWKTK’s growing recognition has translated into significant industry accolades.

In 2026, the festival secured seven prestigious honours across WOW Live Awards and WOW Awards Asia.

At WOW Live Awards, TWKTK received Gold awards for Live IP of the Year and Stage & Production, alongside Silver awards for Digital Marketing and Technology.

The festival also received three honours at WOW Awards Asia, including one Gold and two Silver awards.

These achievements reflect its growing reputation for innovation, production excellence, technological integration and experiential entertainment, demonstrating the capabilities of India’s rapidly evolving live events industry.

Secret International Lineups and Ambitious Plans for A-List Artist Debuts in India

One of TWKTK’s biggest attractions is its carefully curated, classified international artist lineup.

Unlike traditional festivals that announce their biggest performers months in advance, TWKTK builds anticipation through mystery, speculation and unexpected reveals.

For the 2026 India Tour, organisers are planning a powerful combination of international headliners, established Indian talent, surprise performances and exclusive entertainment experiences.

Beyond TWKTK, Emergence, in collaboration with its artist management and entertainment division Prodigy Talents, is also exploring plans to bring some of the world’s top-trending A-list international artists to India.

The initiative aims to introduce globally celebrated artists to Indian audiences through ambitious, large-scale debut tours, featuring world-class production, spectacular visual experiences and performances designed specifically for the Indian market.

The companies are working towards creating landmark entertainment experiences that could mark the first-ever India performances of some of the international music industry’s most sought-after names.

While artist identities and further details remain confidential, the initiative reflects Emergence’s broader vision of positioning India as a major destination for global entertainment.

More Than a Concert: An Entire Festival World

The upcoming Halloween editions in Delhi and Bengaluru are designed to offer much more than a traditional electronic music concert.

With over 10 international and Indian artists and performances planned, the festival will bring together holographic visuals, immersive stage designs, projection mapping, large-scale laser and lighting shows, special effects, confetti moments and high-energy live performances.

The Delhi Halloween edition will feature an expansive two-stage party experience , offering audiences a diverse musical journey alongside TWKTK’s signature holographic technology. Bengaluru will showcase the festival’s immersive hologram production, international performances and experiential entertainment.

Beyond the music, audiences can explore an extensive range of interactive attractions and entertainment zones.

The planned festival experiences include Halloween-themed décor and installations, roaming performers, face painting, glitter makeup, hair braiding, temporary tattoos, astrology, tarot readings, immersive photo installations, interactive games, official merchandise and curated food and beverage experiences.

Premium and VVIP hospitality offerings, including exclusive tables and dedicated services, will further elevate the experience for guests seeking luxury entertainment.

The festival’s larger objective is to bring music, technology, art, entertainment and audience participation together into a single immersive environment.

The Mystery Remains TWKTK’s Biggest Attraction

TWKTK’s unique secret-festival concept has become a defining feature of its identity.

From classified international lineups to undisclosed venues, the festival allows audiences to embrace an element of surprise that begins long before the event itself.

Cryptic announcements, artist speculation, hidden clues and community-driven conversations have become central to the festival’s marketing narrative.

Rather than positioning the artist lineup as its only attraction, TWKTK places equal importance on the complete festival experience.

The result is an entertainment property built around curiosity, innovation and discovery.

Emergence’s Vision: Building Indian Festival IPs for the Global Stage

Founded by Akash Mahesh Kothari alongside co-founders Vidhanth Jain and Rachit Desai, Emergence has focused on building original entertainment properties that combine cutting-edge technology, innovative programming and world-class experiences.

“TWKTK was created with a vision to redefine what audiences expect from music festivals in India. We wanted to build something where the experience itself becomes the biggest attraction, combining music, innovation, technology and unforgettable moments. Our ambition is not just to bring international standards to India but to create homegrown entertainment properties that can eventually compete on the global stage,” said Akash Mahesh Kothari, Founder, Emergence .

“Through Emergence and Prodigy Talents, we are also working towards bringing some of the biggest trending international A-list artists to India, including artists who have never performed in the country before. We see enormous potential for landmark debut tours supported by world-class production and unforgettable live experiences. India has the audience, energy and scale to become one of the world’s most exciting live entertainment markets,” he added.

Delhi and Bengaluru Halloween Editions, Followed by Mumbai’s Grand December Celebration

The 2026 tour will begin with two major Halloween editions:

- Delhi: Saturday, October 31, 2026

- Bengaluru: Sunday, November 1, 2026

- Mumbai: End of December 2026

Delhi will kick off the tour with a massive two-stage Halloween party, while Bengaluru will bring TWKTK’s signature holographic festival experience to the city.

The Mumbai edition will feature an ambitious two-stage festival experience during the Christmas festive season, bringing together international entertainment, immersive technology, premium hospitality and world-class production.

With its award-winning holographic stage, classified international lineups, premium hospitality and expansive experiential programming, TWKTK aims to establish new benchmarks for large-scale music festivals in India.

Tickets for Delhi and Bengaluru are currently available through official booking channels, with further announcements expected through TWKTK’s official platforms.

Those Who Know They Know.

About Emergence

Emergence is an India-based live entertainment and experiential events company focused on developing original entertainment intellectual properties, international artist experiences, music festivals and innovative live productions.

Through its entertainment ventures, including TWKTK, Rang Utsaav and Prodigy Talents, the company operates across music festivals, artist management, international entertainment, talent development, experiential programming and technology-led live experiences.

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