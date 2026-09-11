DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India’s B2B digital rail could unlock Rs 60 lakh crore credit gap, boost MSME growth: Report

India’s B2B digital rail could unlock Rs 60 lakh crore credit gap, boost MSME growth: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:17 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): India’s next phase of economic growth could increasingly depend on connecting its fragmented B2B digital systems, with an interoperable national infrastructure potentially improving transaction efficiency, unlocking working capital and widening formal credit access for millions of MSMEs, according to a report by Bain & Company and NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL).

A connected B2B ecosystem could help businesses move beyond the current fragmentation across enterprise resource planning systems, banks, invoices and payment platforms, creating a trusted information trail that allows capital to follow genuine economic activity, according to the report. It envisages an interoperable layer that could eventually function as an “India B2B Operating system” and support the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Advertisement

India’s formal business sector contributes about 45 per cent of real Gross Value Added (GVA), compared with more than 70 per cent across major global economies. The report noted that India has already digitised individual components of its business ecosystem, including payments, commerce, credit, compliance and information exchange, but these systems often operate in isolation.

Advertisement

This disconnection has significant implications for MSMEs. Bain-NBBL estimates that India faces a credit shortfall of more than Rs 60 lakh crore, with over 70 per cent of the gap representing short-term working-capital demand. Formal channels meet only around 30–40 per cent of debt demand among smaller enterprises.

The proposed interoperable layer would connect business systems, banks and financiers through standardised APIs and create a common, machine-readable record covering invoices, payments and other trade information. This could automate reconciliation, reduce manual processing and provide lenders with verified transaction data for cash-flow-based underwriting.

Advertisement

The report estimates that buyer-confirmed invoices could convert around Rs 8 lakh crore of delayed MSME receivables into financeable records, potentially benefiting around 8 crore MSMEs that collectively contribute about 30 per cent of GDP. Advanced analytics and generative AI could further enable cash-flow intelligence, dynamic risk scoring and agentic credit underwriting.

However, Bain-NBBL cautioned that achieving scale would require coordinated action, including central recognition, simple technology integration, anchor-led onboarding and clarity on liability and data-sharing. A neutral, open and regulated national entity could provide the governance framework needed to build trust and overcome the initial cold-start challenge. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts