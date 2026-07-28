India’s battery demand expected to rise to 236 GWh by 2032: Heavy Industries Ministry

India’s battery sector is transitioning from an import-dependent to a domestic manufacturing environment, with demand is predicted to climb from 33 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025 to 92 GWh in 2027 and then seven times to 236 GWh by 2032, as per Ministry of Heavy Industries.

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Grid modernisation, renewable energy storage, and electric vehicles will be the main drivers of this.

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To facilitate this shift further with an aim of generating 50 GWh of domestic manufacturing capacity, the government has launched Rs 18,100 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) batteries. The policy drive extends beyond the manufacturing of battery cells.

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Under the ACC PLI scheme, manufacturers must attain 60 per cent domestic value creation within five years, which will increase demand for locally made battery parts and supplies.

A separate PLI scheme for battery parts is also being developed by the government, which is expected to strengthen localisation throughout the value chain. These efforts have the potential to build a robust demand pipeline for businesses at every stage of the value chain when integrated.

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According to a Nuvama research study, India's need for EV batteries is expected to increase by about 35 per cent per year between 2025 and 2030, indicating that electric vehicles will continue to be a significant source of battery demand.

Furthermore, the demand for battery energy storage systems is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 78 per cent during that time. The expansion is a reflection of the increasing usage of storage to maintain grid stability and the integration of renewable energy sources.

Meanwhile, the global demand for ACC is expected to increase at a rate of almost 20 per cent per year between 2025 and 2030, and then slow to about 8 per cent between 2030 and 2035. As present excess manufacturing capacity is absorbed and plant utilisation improves, it is anticipated that global battery demand will eventually surpass supply growth.