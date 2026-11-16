PNN

New Delhi [India], November 16: Buying an electric scooter should feel exciting, but choosing the right one can be challenging. With so many models offering impressive range, smart features, and stylish designs, it is important to focus on what suits your daily commute.

So, what should you look for in India’s best electric scooter?

The answer goes beyond a single specification. Battery range, performance, storage, technology, safety, comfort, charging convenience, and price all matter. Here is a range of the best e-scooters in India from brands like Bajaj Chetak that balance these essentials for everyday city riding.

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You can compare these factors to find an electric scooter that suits your commute, budget, and daily riding needs.

What Makes India’s Best Electric Scooter Stand Out?

If you are choosing an electric scooter for daily commuting, prioritise features that match your everyday needs. Here are the key factors to look for.

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1. Practical Riding RangeRange matters when your scooter is part of your daily routine. A good claimed range gives you more flexibility between charging sessions.Look at the certified range and consider your regular travel distance. Your actual range can vary with traffic, riding style, load, and road conditions. When comparing India’s best electric scooter options, consider whether the claimed range comfortably covers your usual daily travel.

2. Confident Performance: Your scooter should handle everyday traffic without feeling underpowered. Check the top speed, ride modes, braking setup, and overall riding dynamics. Eco modes can support efficient commuting, while a sportier mode can add responsiveness when you need it.

3. Useful Storage: A spacious boot can make a noticeable difference during daily rides. You may need room for a helmet, work bag, groceries, or other essentials. A model with well-designed storage can make your commute more convenient without adding extra accessories.

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4. Smart Features: Technology should simplify your ride rather than distract you. Features such as navigation, connected apps, digital displays, music controls, and call alerts can add useful convenience to everyday journeys.

5. Safety Features: Safety should remain a priority when comparing electric scooters. Look for features such as hill-hold assist, reverse mode, anti-theft functions, and suitable braking hardware.These features can provide added confidence during traffic stops, inclines, parking, and daily manoeuvring.

6. Charging Convenience: Charging should fit into your routine. Check how long the battery takes to reach a useful charge level and whether home charging works for your schedule.For many riders, overnight charging can be a convenient way to prepare the scooter for the next day.

7. Price and Overall Value: Do not judge a scooter only by its ex-showroom price. Compare what you get for the money. Consider range, battery capacity, technology, storage, safety, warranty, and other ownership factors together. This gives you a clearer picture of long-term value.

Which Models Can Be Considered Among India’s Best Electric Scooters?

Once you know what matters, it becomes easier to compare specific models. The Bajaj Chetak Series 35 offers three options worth considering: Bajaj Chetak C3501, Chetak C3502, and Chetak C3503.

All three use a 3.5 kWh battery and offer Eco and Sports ride modes. However, their features, performance, and equipment vary.

1. Bajaj Chetak C3501

The C3501 is designed for you if you want a feature-rich electric scooter with strong performance and added convenience.

Key features include:

- 3.5 kWh battery

- Claimed range of up to 153 km

- 80 km/h top speed

- 5-inch touchscreen display

- 35-litre boot space

- Document storage

- Front disc and rear drum brakes

- Reverse mode

- Eco and Sports ride modes

- Charging time: 0-80% listed at three hours

- Ex-Showroom Price: ₹1,52,140 (Bangalore)

If technology, storage, and performance rank high on your list, the C3501 can be a strong option for India’s best electric scooter.

2. Bajaj Chetak C3502

The C3502 offers a balanced mix of range, performance, technology, and everyday practicality.

Key features include:

- 3.5 kWh battery

- Claimed range of up to 153 km

- 80 km/h top speed

- Colour TFT display

- 35-litre boot space

- Front disc and rear drum brakes

- Reverse mode

- Eco and Sports ride modes

- 0-80% charging time is around three hours and 25 minutes

- Ex-Showroom Price: ₹1,36,939 (Bangalore)

This makes it an interesting choice if you want modern technology without moving to the highest-priced option.

3. Bajaj Chetak C3503

The C3503 focuses on practical everyday riding while retaining a strong range and useful features.

Key features include:

- 3.5 kWh battery

- Claimed range of up to 151 km

- 70 km/h top speed

- Coloured LCD

- 35-litre boot space

- Front disc and rear drum brakes

- Reverse mode

- Eco and Sports ride modes

- 0-80% charging time is around three hours and 25 minutes

- Ex-Showroom Price: ₹1,24,157 (Bangalore)

If you prioritise everyday practicality and value, the C3503 can be a suitable option.

4. TVS iQube ST 3.5

The TVS iQube ST is designed for you if you want a practical electric scooter with comfortable performance and everyday usability.

Key features include:

- Multiple battery options

- Battery capacity of 5.3 Kwh

- Claimed range of up to 212 km, depending on the variant

- Top speed: up to 82 km/h, depending on the variant

- Large colour TFT display on higher variants

- Spacious under-seat storage

- Front disc and rear drum brakes

- Multiple ride modes

- Reverse mode

- Connected features on select variants

- Fast-charging support on select variants

- Ex-showroom price: ₹1,02,608 (varies by variant and location)

5. Ola S1 Pro+ Gen 3

The Ola S1 Pro Gen 3 is designed for you if you want a performance-focused electric scooter with modern technology and a long claimed range.

Ola S1 Pro+ 3rd Gen

Image Source: Ola Electric

Key features include:

- Large battery pack, depending on the variant

- Claimed range of up to 320 km/242 km, depending on the variant

- Top speed: up to 130/128 km/h, depending on the variant

- Large touchscreen display

- Spacious under-seat storage

- Front and rear disc brakes

- Multiple ride modes

- Reverse mode

- Connected features

- Fast-charging support

- Ex-showroom price: ₹1,49,999* (varies by variant and location)

However, the key is to choose a model that fits your actual requirements rather than chasing specifications you may never use. Therefore, before deciding on India’s best electric scooter for your needs, compare these differences against your daily commute and budget.

Make the Smart Switch to Electric Mobility Today

Finding India’s best electric scooter becomes easier when you know what to prioritise. Look beyond headline numbers and compare range, performance, storage, technology, safety, charging, and price together.

Electric scooter brands such as Bajaj Chetak offer diverse models designed to meet varying riding requirements and budgets. Compare the specifications, check the latest ex-showroom price for your location, and book a test ride to find the electric scooter that best suits your daily needs.

Your next daily commute could be the perfect time to embrace electric mobility.

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