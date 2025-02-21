New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): In a significant move to enhance regional security, multinational conglomerate Mahindra Group has announced a strategic partnership with US-based defence technology company Anduril Industries.

Anduril Industries, Inc. is an American defence technology company that specializes in advanced autonomous systems.

The collaboration aims to jointly develop and produce future-proof military technologies, focusing on autonomous and counter-unmanned aerial systems.

Advertisement

As per a statement, the partnership will concentrate on creating Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) designed for rapid deployment in security, survey, and reconnaissance missions.

Additionally, the alliance will focus on developing advanced Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) technologies capable of detecting and neutralizing drone threats, thereby bolstering defenses against unmanned aerial systems.

Advertisement

The announcement of this strategic partnership comes shortly after the Modi-Trump bilateral meetings in Washington DC, where defence cooperation was a top priority.

Vinod Sahay, Group Executive Board Member, Mahindra Group, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with Anduril Industries marks a significant milestone in Mahindra Group's commitment to developing advanced security and autonomous technologies. This collaboration combines our deep engineering expertise with Anduril's innovative solutions to deliver cutting-edge capabilities that enhance security and address emerging threats."

Greg Kausner, Senior Vice President of Global Defence at Anduril Industries, emphasized the importance of the partnership, asserting, "Global security forces face a rapidly evolving set of threats from both emerging unmanned systems and legacy manned platforms, and autonomy is key to maintaining credible protection."

Greg Kausner added, "Anduril is thrilled to announce our partnership with Mahindra -- we believe that our two companies together are well poised to bring cutting-edge autonomy-enabled capabilities to the Indian market."

This collaboration underscores a growing focus on enhancing security capabilities using next-generation technologies, paving the way for strengthened defense ties between India and the United States. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)