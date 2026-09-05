India’s Biggest Fashion Revolution: Lansky Mr Miss Mrs India World 2026–2027 Heads to Dubai Finale

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 5: In what is being hailed as one of the most sensational and disruptive movements in India’s fashion and glamour landscape, Lansky Productions has officially launched Lansky Mr Miss Mrs India World Season 2026–2027. Engineered to shatter conventional pageant stereotypes, this mega national platform is turning heads across the country under its bold brand philosophy: “Where Confidence Becomes Iconic.”

Advertisement

At the helm of this nationwide movement is Yugank Sinhmar, Managing Director and CEO of Lansky Productions, whose aggressive strategic vision is bridging grassroots Indian talent directly with international high-fashion circuits under the flagship banner “From India. To the World.”

Advertisement

A Monumental 15 State Talent Hunt Across India

Setting an unprecedented benchmark in the modelling industry, Lansky Mr Miss Mrs India World is rolling out across 15 Indian states. The hunt is projected to engage over 1,00,000 aspirants nationwide, filtering them through an intense, high-standard selection and personality grooming pipeline.

Advertisement

The multi-tiered journey begins with 1,00,000+ applicants entering regional auditions, from which 7,500 candidates will be handpicked for rigorous professional grooming in ramp presence, stage psychology, camera work, and high-impact communication. From this refined collective, only 45 elite finalists will secure their place on the flight to the ultra-luxurious international Grand Finale in Dubai.

Announcing the launch, Yugank Sinhmar emphasized that the platform looks far beyond conventional physical aesthetics:

“A true fashion icon is not created by physical measurements alone it demands presence, discipline, unshakeable individuality, and inner grit. Through Lansky Mr Miss Mrs India World Season 2026–27, our mission is to discover authentic raw potential from tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities alike, groom them into world-class personalities, and give Indian talent a direct gateway to the global stage in Dubai.”

Breaking Traditional Pageant Barriers

Lansky Mr Miss Mrs India World Season 2026–2027 has completely rewritten pageant eligibility norms by introducing four wide-reaching categories designed for radical inclusivity:

* Mr Category: Open to men aged 17 to 55 years

* Miss Category: Open to women aged 17 to 30 years

* Mrs Category: Open to women aged 21 to 45 years

* Mrs Classic Category: Open to women aged 46 years and above

The comprehensive curriculum focuses on transforming raw passion into high-end professional polish, covering international ramp walk technique, camera poise, media handling, and networking within the entertainment industry.

The Dubai Grand Finale: From India To The World

The entire campaign builds momentum towards the prestigious Dubai Grand Finale, positioning Dubai not merely as an exotic venue, but as a dynamic commercial hub where the 45 finalists will pitch their talent directly before global modeling scouts, casting directors, international media houses, and high-fashion designers.

On-ground administrative operations, logistics, and multi-city candidate coordination across all 15 states are being spearheaded by executive team members including Rohit, ensuring smooth screening phases prior to the international delegation.

Adding a powerful creative dimension to the national platform is Rohit Kumar, Director & World Record Holder, who spearheads the creative vision, content architecture, and visual storytelling for Lansky Mr Miss Mrs India World Season 2026–2027. Known for his technical mastery and distinguished record of artistic excellence, Rohit Kumar plays an instrumental role in shaping how the raw, inspiring journeys of aspirants are brought to life on screen and across digital media. His direction focuses on capturing the emotional and professional transformation of every participant from the initial high-stakes campus auditions and state-level rounds to the glamorous lead-up to the Dubai Grand Finale. By fusing cinematic visual aesthetics with compelling narrative design, Rohit Kumar ensures that Lansky Productions delivers a world-class production value, presenting India’s emerging fashion talent to national and global audiences with unmatched creative polish.

Registrations and digital callouts for Lansky Mr Miss Mrs India World Season 2026–2027 are now live nationwide, putting forth the defining question to the nation’s youth and achievers: Could you be India’s next global fashion icon?

More Than Just a Crown

The show offers winners much more than a title and a moment on stage. Along with the crown, it brings together rewards and opportunities that can help aspiring talent take their first steps into the entertainment and fashion industry.

* ₹10 lakh cash prize

* Brand-new luxury car

* Dubai International Fashion Week experience

* International portfolio shoot in Dubai

* Opportunity for an OTT web series lead role

Lansky Mr Miss Mrs India World 2026–2027 at a Glance

* Show: Lansky Mr Miss Mrs India World Season 2026–2027 Brand: Lansky Productions

* Categories: Mr • Miss • Mrs • Mrs Classic National Reach: 15 States

* Aspirants: 1,00,000+

* Groomed Participants: 7,500

* Finalists: 45

* Grand Finale: Dubai

* Managing Director & CEO: Yugank Sinhmar Vision: “From India. To the World.”

Your Journey to the Crown Starts Here

Think you have the confidence, talent and personality to represent India on a global stage?

Lansky Mr Miss Mrs India World 2026–2027 is inviting aspiring models, personalities and achievers from across India to step forward and take their first step towards the crown.

Register, Submit your talent, Take the stage. Begin your journey from India to the world.

Registrations are now open.

Visit https://lanskyindiaworld.com/ to learn more and register for Lansky Mr Miss Mrs India World 2026–2027.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)