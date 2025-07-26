NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], July 26: The term 'Billionaire Belt' captures more than just a cluster of wealthy neighborhoods--it reflects a new geography of aspiration taking shape in India. Stretching across parts of Delhi-NCR, this belt is defined by a rare convergence where rising concentrations of ultra-rich individuals, a maturing luxury real estate market, and world-class infrastructure that supports global lifestyles can be observed.

Delhi-NCR recorded a 209.4% spike in luxury home sales in the last one year. Nearly 3,960 homes priced at ₹6 crore and above were sold in just the first half of 2025, up over three times from 1,280 units last year, according to a new CBRE-ASSOCHAM report. Over half of the country's luxury transactions now flow through this region--an unmistakable sign of where wealth is choosing to settle. Gurugram and Noida lead this wave, with high-value launches dotting their micro-markets.

What's driving this surge is the union of factors like rising disposable incomes of buyers along with the growing desire for larger and well-located homes owing to post-pandemic lifestyle upgrades. On top of that, the surge in HNIs and NRIs across India, particularly in and around the capital, is quietly but powerfully reshaping the contours of luxury housing.

Looking at the bold yet considered choices of these buyers, developers are focusing more on transparency, experience, and high-end finishes, boosting buyer trust. Complementing this, RBI's pause on rate hikes has made home loans relatively more attractive, even in the luxury segment.

Mohit Gawri, Vice President-Sales, RISE Infraventures says, "Luxury housing demand is being shaped by a new psychology of permanence. Buyers aren't flipping properties--they're curating generational homes. The NCR's billionaire belt reflects this shift with high-end homes getting booked early. There's also strong NRI traction and domestic movement from metro cores to planned peripheries, showing that buyers are investing in homes that feel like sanctuaries and signal permanence."

Salil Kumar, Director, Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group says, "A home is more than a personal landmark-- it is a reflection of success. In the luxury segment, there is virtually no upper ceiling; from sprawling bungalows in posh locations like South Delhi to sky villas in Gurugram, high-net-worth individuals seek homes that match their ambition. But with supply tightening in legacy zones, buyers are exploring new luxury corridors across Noida-Greater Noida. These locations are the new epicentres of luxury demand, and the momentum here is only set to grow. At CRC, we've been mindful of this lifestyle shift, catering to buyers who view their home as both a retreat and a lasting legacy."

Besides, tier-II cities or second-home destinations like Sonipat, Kundli, and Chandigarh are witnessing a significant rise in demand within the luxury real estate segment. Buyers are increasingly drawn to locations that offer cleaner air, lush surroundings, and a peaceful lifestyle, which is not possible in fast-paced metro cities.

Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, says, "Luxury homebuyers prioritize space, privacy, and long-term value over just centrality. However, post-pandemic, they are more inclined towards locations that offer scenic value, rental potential, and a quality lifestyle. Against this backdrop, tier 2 locations like the Sonipat-Kundli belt are witnessing a quiet luxury surge, going beyond the title of Delhi spillover. Business owners, professionals, and legacy families from the capital are investing here for larger land parcels and less congestion, reflecting an appetite for locations with urban access and suburban tranquillity."

Umang Jindal, CEO, Homeland Group, says, "Tier-2 cities are the next luxury frontier, especially among NRIs, industrialists, and second-home seekers. This shift is putting cities like Chandigarh at the forefront of high-end housing demand. With its planned infrastructure, cleaner environment, and cultural refinement, the region is a haven for expansive homes, wellness-centric communities, and a sense of balance. Thus, demand here isn't incidental--it's accelerating, making tier 2 locations India's most sought-after luxury housing destinations."

Moreover, on the sales and supply front, during April-June quarter housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose by 16% to more than 11,700 units on high demand for luxury homes and new launches, according to PropEquity. New supply was estimated at 13,823 units in the second quarter of this year, up 37% from 10,084 units in the year-ago period.

Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA, says, "Gurugram continues to lead NCR's luxury housing evolution, driven by a clientele that values brand legacy, prime addresses, and architectural statement. Branded residences, especially along corridors like the Dwarka Expressway, are being viewed as generational assets. The demand here is as much emotional as it is financial, turning Gurugram's billionaire belt a proven destination for enduring value."

Therefore, as India's wealth landscape continues to expand, the term Billionaire Belt is evolving from a metaphor into a tangible force in the country's real estate story. This belt is no longer just about prime locations--it's about ecosystems that support legacy living, global connectivity, and lifestyle integration at the highest level.

