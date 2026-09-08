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Home / Business / India’s bullet train to begin testing by May-June next year, commercial operations by end 2027: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s bullet train to begin testing by May-June next year, commercial operations by end 2027: Ashwini Vaishnaw

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ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 8 (ANI): India’s own bullet train is expected to begin testing by May or June next year, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday, adding that the testing phase would be followed by its inauguration after two to four months.

Speaking at the ‘NaMo for Viksit Bharat’ event in Vadodara, Vaishnaw said the first body frame of the bullet train was completed recently and had been sent for a squeeze test.

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“By May or June of next year, India’s own bullet train will be on the tracks for testing. After a testing period of 2-4 months, the bullet train will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister himself,” Vaishnaw said.

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He said the bullet train project was being developed in line with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and highlighted the expected travel time between Vadodara and Mumbai.

“When you ride the bullet train from Vadodara, you will reach Mumbai in just an hour and a half,” the minister said.

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Vaishnaw also said work on the bullet train project was progressing rapidly, with construction on the Surat-Vapi section expected to be completed by December this year.

The minister outlined broader changes underway in the Indian Railways, saying the government was working to modernise its operating and reservation systems as well as construction practices.

“We are reforming and modernising everything--from operating systems and reservation systems to old construction protocols,” he said.

He also highlighted new wagon designs, including a special design for salt transportation, as part of efforts to modernise freight operations.

Vaishnaw said several long-pending railway projects had been completed, highlighting the Chenab Bridge and the project connecting Mizoram to the railway network.

He said 280 railway stations had been redeveloped and 36,000 km of new tracks had been developed. The minister also said cargo trains with Vande Bharat technology were being completed.

The minister further added that the pace of railway development had increased despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first section of the project was completed in 2020, after which work on further sections accelerated.

“The modern face of Indian Railways that is emerging will benefit many future generations,” Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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