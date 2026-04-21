Entrepreneur News released its first quarter edition of 2026 in March, leading with a '30 Under 40' recognition list built on one measure: demonstrable impact across industries. Founder and Host of Figuring Out Media, Raj Shamani featured on the editorial cover, with Radio Mirchi and Jio News as the edition's official radio and media partners. The edition placed established industry names alongside emerging founders selected on merit and track record. With its 2026 editorial calendar and development active, Entrepreneur News has a scheduled series of ranking lists and sector-specific recognition features planned through the year.

Advertisement

This edition covers founders and business leaders currently in active growth phases, names that have not yet dominated headlines but are building businesses that are beginning to demand market attention.

Advertisement

Anchor host Deepali Professional Anchor and Event Host Anchor Deepali is a multilingual anchor with bases in both Mumbai as well as in Pune whose stage presence spans the full spectrum of professional events, from ministerial inaugurations and Army ceremonies to international medical conferences for physicians and cardiologists. With fluency in Hindi, English, and Marathi, she brings rare versatility to every platform she steps into.

Advertisement

Her client portfolio includes various political & government events that includes one of the event which she hosted for the Ministry of AYUSH, which was in pure Hindi, alongside corporate events for reputed national brands, product launches, founders' days, reward and recognition ceremonies, weddings, and musical nights. Her ability to anchor high-precision events, including cardiology conferences requiring deep technical familiarity and stage command, sets her apart in a competitive field. What distinguishes Deepali is not just her command of the mic but her philosophy behind it: that every event deserves heart, grace, and excellence, and that the audience should remain mesmerised and leave with an experience of a lifetime with memories forever etched.

Uday Arora CEO and co-founder of Puraroma Uday Arora spent years in Europe watching essential oil remedies sit on pharmacy shelves as trusted medical solutions. When he returned to India, he saw a gap: high-quality, clinically backed aromatherapy barely existed.

Advertisement

In 2023, he launched Puraroma with co-founders Varun Gupta (Operations and Technology) and Neeti Chokhani (Marketing and HR), partnering with global aromatherapy expert Dr. Dominique Baudoux. The brand blends European research expertise with India's natural heritage to create science-backed remedies for cold, flu, allergies, and stress. Unlike wellness brands that rely on claims, Puraroma focuses on efficacy, education, and transparency. Each product is formulated using scientific aromatherapy principles tested in clinical settings.

Varun ensures seamless production and innovation. Neeti drives brand strategy and growth. Together, the team has positioned Puraroma as a trusted natural health brand for India's evolving consumers who want remedies that actually work.

Jit Mukherjee Vice President-Sales, Sarv Webs Private Limited Over 12 years in customer experience, I've partnered with organisations tackling a core challenge: creating human, seamless, and meaningful customer interactions. My path through MyOperator, TeleCMI, and The Telephony Co. focused on building solutions that deliver genuine customer experiences beyond basic connectivity.

As Vice President of Sales at Sarv, I drive growth for a platform enabling connected customer conversations across channels. We transform fragmented interactions into unified, personalized engagement through voice, messaging, and omnichannel capabilities.

What drives me is the intersection of technology and human behavior, using analytics and integrations to design natural communication. Sarv powers 50,000+ businesses, serving diverse clients including UP112, Income Tax Department, Samsung, Bharat Electronics, Route Mobile, and DB Corp. Our mission is simple: customers remember how you made them feel, not the platform used. We're building world-class products from India, creating conversations that feel like trusted connections, not transactions.

Pranshul Aggarwal Founder of LivLively Pranshul Aggarwal is the Founder of LivLively, a gut health and microbiome-focused wellness brand committed to delivering science-backed, sustainable health solutions. With experience across the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ecosystem, he brings hands-on expertise in product development, business strategy, and scaling healthcare ventures. He plays active leadership roles across businesses within the Medicef ecosystem, with LivLively operating alongside Purobien Lifesciences.

In his leadership capacity, Pranshul is closely involved in shaping business strategy, product development, and brand vision, addressing the growing burden of gut-related disorders driven by modern lifestyles and dietary shifts. Through LivLively, he is building not just a solutions-driven brand, but also an open platform that encourages conversations around gut health, free from stigma or judgement. Driven by a long-term vision to move beyond trend-led wellness, he is positioning LivLively as a credible, innovation-led player in India's preventive healthcare landscape.

Mayank Founder & CEO, EZHomz Luxury living today is no longer defined by scale alone; it is defined by experience. For Mayank, the mind behind EZHomz, the real fascination has always been the ability to give deeper meaning to spaces. What began as a technology integration venture has evolved into a comprehensive philosophy of experiential living, where intelligent systems quietly enhance architecture, interiors, and lifestyle in ways that feel natural and effortless.

Rather than competing on volume, EZHomz has built its identity on strategic collaborations and value-driven projects, contributing to premium living environments across India. With the company now valued at approximately ₹100 crore, Mayank's vision is firmly future-focused, scaling globally while shaping a new era where technology becomes invisible, intuitive, and seamlessly woven into the way people live. EZHomz represents a meaningful shift in how luxury is experienced and understood, where innovation thoughtfully serves life, not the other way around. The journey reflects a commitment to elevating everyday living through design that respects both space and inhabitant.

Nikita Prasad Co-Founder & Creative Head, GIVA India's fine jewellery market had always belonged to gold and legacy family names. Nikita Prasad identified the gap everyone else had looked past: affordable, branded silver jewellery for the everyday Indian woman. A graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Chennai, she built her craft through internships at Pallavi Foley Boutique Jewels and Vogue Crafts and Designs, followed by a design role at Viswa and Devji Diamonds.

In 2019, she co-founded GIVA in Bengaluru alongside Ishendra Agarwal and Sachin Shetty, starting with Rs 10 lakh and a purely digital model. Nikita leads all creative direction, product design, and brand identity.

GIVA is now India's largest D2C jewellery brand, posting revenue of Rs 274 crore in FY25, operating over 200 stores including its first international outlet in Sri Lanka, and expanding into gold and lab-grown diamonds. Total funding stands at $133 million, with Premji Invest, Creaegis, and A91 Partners among key backers.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)