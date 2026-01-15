DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India's chemical sector facing risk from China overcapacity, high crude prices and weak global demand: Nuvama

India's chemical sector facing risk from China overcapacity, high crude prices and weak global demand: Nuvama

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:35 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The chemical sector in the country is facing multiple structural and macroeconomic risks, with challenges ranging from China's persistent overcapacities to elevated crude oil prices and weak demand in key western markets, according to a report by Nuvama.

Advertisement

The report highlighted that one of the biggest structural risks for Indian chemical manufacturers comes from China's dominance in global commodity chemical capacities. China holds significant global capacity across products such as soda ash, caustic soda, phenol, PVC, polycarbonates, epoxy resins, TDI, phthalic anhydride and acetic acid.

Advertisement

Despite demand conditions, utilisation levels in China remain well below optimal levels, keeping global prices depressed.

Advertisement

Nuvama noted that state-backed Chinese producers continue operating even at losses, which distorts the global supply-demand balance and caps recovery potential for Indian chemical companies, limiting any sustained improvement in pricing and margins.

It stated "China's chemical industry continues to operate with massive overcapacities across virtually all major commodity chemical chains".

Advertisement

The report also added that elevated crude oil and feedstock prices are another major concern for the sector. Higher crude prices inflate the cost of key chemical feedstock such as naphtha, benzene, propylene and ethylene.

The report added that energy-intensive downstream chemical chains are particularly vulnerable during periods of sustained oil price volatility.

The Nuvama report also flagged USD-INR currency risk as an important headwind. A stronger Indian rupee against the US dollar reduces export realisations for Indian chemical companies, especially those dealing in bulk and mid-value products.

Since Europe and the US are key export destinations, currency appreciation can negate India's cost advantages, particularly when global chemical prices are already under pressure.

Weak end-market demand in western economies continues to weigh on volume growth. According to the report, a persistent slowdown in Europe and the US across housing, consumer goods, FMCG, agrochemicals, automotive and construction-linked sectors has impacted demand.

Weak residential construction has affected demand for PVC, caustic soda and polycarbonates, while subdued agrochemical and pharmaceutical demand has weighed on intermediates and solvents.

In addition, policy and execution gaps within India remain a challenge. Citing the NITI Aayog report, Nuvama pointed out that delays in environmental clearances, weak enforcement of anti-dumping duties and high logistics and energy costs dilute India's competitiveness.

Without faster approvals and more supportive trade policies, the report warned that India risks missing the opportunity created by Europe's industrial decline. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts