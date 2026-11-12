India’s coal demand projected to increase by 4.2% to 1,350 MT, surpassing global growth: World Bank

India’s coal output is expected to rise by 1.2 per cent, or 13 million metric tonnes (MT), reaching a historic high of 1,090 MT in the calendar year 2026, according to the World Bank’s October 2026 Commodity Markets Outlook.

The rise happens alongside a surge in domestic coal usage, projected to increase by 4.2 per cent, or 54 MT, reaching 1,350 MT for the year. High electricity demand, robust expansion in industrial and service sectors, and diminished hydropower output caused by heatwaves are projected to increase consumption.

According to the report, India’s production increase is expected to somewhat counterbalance the shrinking output from leading coal-producing nations such as China, Indonesia, Australia, and the United States.

The World Bank linked India’s increased coal usage to robust growth in industrial and service sectors, as well as strong electricity demand. Reduced hydropower generation from heatwaves is anticipated to lead to greater dependence on coal throughout the year.

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India is one of the primary contributors to the expected 1.2 per cent rise in global coal usage by 2026. The growth in worldwide demand reaches 103 MT, mainly driven by China and India.

India’s coal usage is anticipated to hit 1,350 MT, while China’s demand is forecast to increase by 1 per cent, or 46 MT, reaching around 5,000 MT.

India’s coal production is predicted to hit an all-time high of 1,090 MT annually, with a projected increase of 13 MT helping to balance reductions in output from other leading coal-producing nations.

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The World Bank predicts a decrease in global coal production by 0.7 percent, equating to 66 MT, by 2026. China is anticipated to experience a 1.9 percent decrease, amounting to 91 MT, whereas Indonesia’s output is forecasted to drop by 1.5 percent, or 12 MT.

The report forecasts a decline of approximately 3 percent in US coal output, translating to 15 MT. Reduced Australian supply, due to weather-related export issues, is anticipated to contribute to the decrease.

India is expected to continue being one of the main drivers of global coal demand growth in 2027, along with ASEAN nations, driven by increasing electricity use and industrial operations.

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The World Bank forecasts a 0.4 percent decrease in global coal usage, estimating it will reach around 8,900 MT by 2027, primarily because of reduced demand in Europe.

However, the economies of India and Southeast Asia are anticipated to bolster demand.

World coal production is expected to rise by approximately 26 MT, or 0.3 per cent, in 2027, fuelled by increased output from China and India.

According to the report, India’s coal imports are anticipated to stay largely unchanged throughout the year.