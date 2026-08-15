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Home / Business / India's coal imports turn steel-centric as metallurgical coal demand rises

India's coal imports turn steel-centric as metallurgical coal demand rises

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ANI
Updated At : 03:53 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): India's coal import basket is becoming increasingly steel-centric, with imports of metallurgical coal rising sharply in FY2025-26 even as dependence on imported thermal coal declined, according to an MCX report.

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India imported around 244.2 million tonnes of non-coking and metallurgical coal in FY2025-26, broadly unchanged from about 245.3 million tonnes in the previous financial year. However, the relatively stable headline import figure masked a significant shift in the composition of imports.

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Coking coal imports increased 12.4 per cent year-on-year to 63.7 million tonnes from 56.6 million tonnes, while pulverised coal injection, or PCI, imports rose 6.2 per cent to 20.9 million tonnes from 19.6 million tonnes.

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This pushed India's total metallurgical coal imports to 84.5 million tonnes in FY2025-26, up 10.4 per cent from 76.3 million tonnes a year earlier, supported by continued demand from the country's steel sector.

In contrast, non-coking coal imports declined 5.5 per cent year-on-year to 159.7 million tonnes from 169 million tonnes, reflecting improved domestic coal availability and lower dependence on imported thermal coal.

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The report said India's import basket is steadily shifting away from fuels used primarily by the power sector towards steel-linked raw materials, making future coal import trends increasingly sensitive to steel production rather than electricity demand.

"Incremental import demand is now concentrated in metallurgical segments, where domestic supply cannot match quality requirements," the report noted.

The changing pattern is also reshaping India's supplier mix.

Russia emerged as one of India's fastest-growing coal suppliers in FY2025-26, with shipments increasing 13.1 per cent year-on-year to 32 million tonnes from 28.3 million tonnes.

Russian coking coal supplies to India rose 12.1 per cent to 9.2 million tonnes, while non-coking coal imports from Russia increased 20 per cent to 7.5 million tonnes, highlighting its growing presence across both metallurgical and thermal coal segments.

Australia, meanwhile, remained India's key source of premium coking coal, with its overall coal exports to India rising 9.3 per cent to 43 million tonnes. Australian coking coal shipments increased 13.4 per cent to 34.3 million tonnes during the year.

The report said India's coal procurement strategy is becoming more diversified and steel-centric as domestic thermal coal availability improves while the expanding steel industry continues to depend on imported metallurgical coal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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