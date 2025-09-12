VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 12: Lifetime honours for Anand Sundaresan, Ammann India and Person of the Year for Vivekanand Vanmeeganathan, Caterpillar among industry bestsellers

Anand Sundaresan, Director, Ammann India, received the Equipment India Lifetime Achievement Award 2025, as the hall rose and gave him a standing ovation. For an industry that has seen him steer organisations, inspire teams, and raise standards, this moment was more than recognition--it was gratitude.

Advertisement

Sundaresan's acceptance struck a chord with warmth and humility: "I accept it with pride and dedicate it to my family, colleagues, and the entire construction industry. This award doesn't mean I'm hanging up my boots just yet--Tiger abhi bhi zinda hai!"

Adding poignancy to the tribute was a video message from VG Sakthikumar, Chairman and MD, Schwing Stetter India, who has worked closely with Sundaresan during his tenure there. Sakthikumar reflected on Sundaresan's vision, leadership, and contribution--a testament to a career that has touched not just companies, but the entire ecosystem.

Advertisement

If Sundaresan represented continuity, Vivekanand Vanmeeganathan, MD, Caterpillar India, represented the promise of the future. Named Equipment India Person of the Year 2025, Vanmeeganathan was celebrated for his leadership in steering one of the industry's global giants through India's rapidly expanding infrastructure landscape.

Framing the larger picture, Pratap Padode, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, ASAPP Info Global, reminded the audience of the urgency to innovate: "The use of technology has risen sharply, and government mandates are further accelerating adoption. India must strengthen its own technological base. The talent and experience exist--now it must be channelled into innovation." Padode put out the case for debating the use of autonomous construction equipment to counter lack of skill and to enhance productivity.

Building on this future outlook, Sandeep Singh, MD, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery, delivered the keynote address on the construction equipment panel. He laid out the roadmap for the industry's evolution--touching on automation, sustainability, and digitalisation--and urged players to align with the government's ambitious infrastructure push.

More than Awards!

The Equipment India Awards also honoured innovation and sustainability across categories, with winners like Ajax Engineering, Premier Heavy Lift, Tata Hitachi, Bonfiglioli, Schwing Stetter, LiuGong India, Case and JCB India among others. Yet, beyond the trophies, what resonated most was the sense of collective pride in how far the CE industry has come--and how much further it must go.

The RAHSTA Awards followed, recognising excellence in roads, highways, and transport projects. These honours celebrated the unsung heroes of connectivity--the organisations and policymakers reshaping India's mobility landscape.

Adding depth to the festival was the Japan-India Road Engineering Seminar, where Praveensingh Pardeshi, Chief Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and CEO, MITRA, addressed future-ready policies and collaborations. Officials from MMRDA and MMRCL added weight to the dialogue, anchoring international exchange in local transformation.

The conference included sessions on Greening and Future-Proofing India's Roads and explored recycled materials, EV-ready corridors, and intelligent machinery as tools for sustainable mobility, while the Building India @2047 panel examined how advanced equipment, digital integration, and policy alignment will shape India's $30 trillion economic journey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)