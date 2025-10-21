DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India's core sector output increases by 3 per cent in September 2025; steel and cement lead

India's core sector output increases by 3 per cent in September 2025; steel and cement lead

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251021144006
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): India's Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) rose by 3 per cent in September 2025 compared to the same month last year, driven by strong performances in steel, cement, electricity, and fertilisers, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Advertisement

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity. The Eight Core Industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weight of items in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and serve as a key indicator of industrial activity.

Advertisement

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for August 2025 was observed at 6.5 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to September, 2025-26 is 2.9 per cent (provisional) compared to the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

While certain sectors showed resilience, the overall momentum was tempered by marginal decline in some areas.

Here is summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries.

Advertisement

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 1.2 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.7 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.3 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.1 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 3.8 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.9 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 3.7 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.3 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilisers - Fertiliser production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 1.6 per cent in September 2025 over September 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.4 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 14.1 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 11.0 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 5.3 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 7.7 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 2.1 per cent in September, 2025 over September, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 0.9 per cent during April to September, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts