India’s core sector output rises to five-month high of 5 per cent in June

India’s core infrastructure sectors grew at a five-month high of 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in June, driven by strong increase in the production of iron ore, cement, and power, according to preliminary data given by the government on Monday.

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An improvement in industrial activity was shown by the growth, which increased from 3.2 per cent in May 2026 to 1.1 per cent in June 2025. The June data was made available under the revised Index of Core Industries (ICI), which replaces the previous 2011-12 series with 2022-2023 as the base year.

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Iron ore was included as a new component to the revised index, which now has nine core industries instead of the previous series’ eight.

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According to the data, iron ore had the largest growth of the nine sectors, at 43.9 per cent, then came cement and power, both of which grew by 9.8 per cent. Coal production increased by 1.4 per cent, but steel output jumped by 4.6 percent.

On the other hand, spikes from other sectors were somewhat offset by negative growth in crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertilizers throughout the month.

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Iron ore and electricity were the main drivers of the core sector index’s recent overall increase.

Furthermore, the Index of Core Industries increased 3.6 per cent during the first quarter of FY27 (April-June) as opposed to 1 per cent during the same time in the prior fiscal year.

Explaining the revisions, the data explained changes by pointing out that iron ore was added to the index due to its widespread use in manufacturing and its important role in the advancement of industry.

In addition, methodological adjustments have also been introduced in the revised series. To be in line with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), the steel index will henceforth be created using gross production data rather than net production data. Since both are derived from raw coal, only raw coal has been kept in the coal sector; coal moderate and cleaned coal have been removed to prevent a double count.

According to the process used in the previous series, the weights allocated to the nine key industries were calculated from the equivalent weights in the IIP (Base Year 2022-2023) and proportionally scaled to 100.

As an early indication of industrial activity in the economy, the Index of Core Industries monitors the performance of industries that collectively make up around 40 per cent of the weight in the Index of Industrial Production.