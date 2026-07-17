India's Cost Inflation Index (CII) for the fiscal year 2026–2027 has been established by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) at 384, up from 376 in FY26.

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Taxpayers who qualify for indexation are expected to gain from the agency's decision. In order to calculate the fair value of their investments’ acquisition cost, the taxpayer may choose to subtract their long-term capital gain (LTCG) for tax purposes.

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According to the latest data, the index has increased by about 2.1 percent from last year. The reform is likely to provide qualifying investors with tax relief by accounting for inflation and the loss in the value of assets held for long years.

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Certain long-term capital assets, such as real estate and some other investments that are still tax-exempt can profit from indexation. Lower capital gains reporting is made possible by the higher indexed acquisition cost, which results in lower taxes for taxpayers on qualifying transactions.

According to tax experts, the annual adjustment ensures the government's efforts to appropriately account for inflation and gives certainty to taxpayers who intend to sell their long-term assets in FY27. When indexation is appropriate, the Cost Inflation Index, which is released at the beginning of each fiscal year, assists in calculating the long-term capital gains tax.