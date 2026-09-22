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Home / Business / India's crude oil imports bill increased by 48.4% to USD74.8 billion during April-August due to higher global prices

India's crude oil imports bill increased by 48.4% to USD74.8 billion during April-August due to higher global prices

In monetary terms, import costs rose to just above Rs 7 lakh crore for the period, an increase of 62% compared to the previous year

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:06 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Crude imports declined by 3% compared to last year, totaling 19 MMT, while the monthly import cost rose by 18.2% to USD 11.7 billion. Pic: iStock
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India spent an extra USD 24.4 billion for crude oil imports from April to August, although the volume imported remained largely unchanged from the previous year, attributed to high global prices, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

As per the data, the import bill rose by 48.4 per cent to USD 74.8 billion from USD 50.4 billion a year prior, despite a 0.4 per cent decline in volumes to 100.7 million metric tonnes (MMT).

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In monetary terms, import costs rose to just above Rs 7 lakh crore for the period, an increase of 62 per cent compared to the previous year.

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As per RBI exchange-rate statistics, the rupee declined by 8.7 per cent in the year ending August 31.

The significant increase in spending, even with slightly reduced import volumes, highlights India’s sensitivity to fluctuations in global crude prices and the pressure they may place on the current account. The possible fiscal effect has thus far been limited by insufficient transfer of increased costs by state-operated oil companies.

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Nonetheless, analysts argued that consistently elevated prices might compel at least a partial transfer to consumers of auto fuel and downstream sectors dependent on crude derivatives. The risk has grown as high crude prices continue into September.

The current account deficit (CAD) slightly increased to USD 4.2 billion, or 0.5 per cent of GDP, in the first quarter of 2026-27, up from USD 3.4 billion, or 0.4 per cent of GDP, in the same period last year, primarily due to a larger goods trade deficit.

The deficit increased over twofold to USD 7 billion in July from USD 3.2 billion in the same month last year, as the surge in global energy prices caused a significant rise in the merchandise trade deficit.

The gap between the volume and value of crude imports was clear in August. Crude imports declined by 3 per cent compared to last year, totaling 19 MMT, while the monthly import cost rose by 18.2 per cent to USD 11.7 billion.

The Indian crude basket had an average of USD 90.19 per barrel in August, reflecting a 30.5 per cent increase from USD 69.11 a year prior and a 9.9 per cent rise from USD 82.04 in July.

Brent averaged USD 90.84 compared to USD 68.21 in August 2025, marking a rise of 33.2 per cent, according to PPAC data.

Crisil Intelligence has adjusted its Brent crude projection for FY27 higher to $88-93 per barrel, suggesting a 25-32 per cent year-on-year rise, attributing this to inventory depletion and ongoing tensions in West Asia.

The consultancy cautioned that ongoing energy inflation might extend throughout the economy as manufacturers transfer increased input expenses to buyers.

Higher energy costs consistently integrate into the overall expense framework of the economy. The consulting agency stated that in a strong demand environment, producers are more frequently able to transfer increased fuel and input costs to consumers, a pattern already visible in the nearly double-digit wholesale price inflation of 9.9 per cent reported in August.

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