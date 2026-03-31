New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): India's reserves of liquid fuel can cater for only about 20 to 40 days and cannot be built to last for several months, according to the Secretary of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Anjan Kumar Mishra.

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"We are already having some reserve for the liquid fuel, but you cannot build a reserve which will be lasting for maybe six months' time," Mishra told ANI adding, "It may cater for 20 to 40 days, but it may not be able to cater for six months' time or for longer period,"

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Speaking on the sidelines of the PHDCCI's Hydrocarbons Summit 2026 held in the national capital, Mishra said the crisis in West Asia region is affecting India, but the government has put in place measures and is closely monitoring the situation.

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"I won't be lying that it is affecting India itself, but definitely the government has come up with all the plans and we have been monitoring the situation very closely," he said.

The PNGRB official said there is no shortage of fossil fuel in the country despite concerns triggered by global tensions.

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"Even if some panic situation is there, the name itself suggests that it is a panic situation. Nothing sort of liquid fuel crunch is there in the country," he said.

India has also extended support to neighbouring countries during the crisis, including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, The PNGRB Secretary said.

"We have supported Bangladesh and we have supported Sri Lanka. So definitely this is the situation, we must help our neighbours also in this time of crisis," Mishra said.

On calls for reducing dependence on imports, Mishra said increasing domestic crude oil production is a gradual process and cannot be achieved immediately, despite government efforts including recent exploration rounds.

He said India has broadened its crude sourcing base in recent years, with supplies coming not only from West Asia but also from countries such as Russia and Venezuela, and with exploration of options in Mozambique and Angola.

On concerns that crude prices could rise sharply if the conflict persists, Mishra said any increase would be temporary.

"If the prices go high, we should be able to take up the situation... whatever the price hike will be there, it is going to be a very temporary effect," he said, adding that prices could eventually return to levels seen before the crisis. (ANI)

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