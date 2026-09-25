Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India’s cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows amounted to USD 843 billion from FY2014-15 to FY2025-26, with yearly inflows achieving a peak of USD 94.53 billion in FY2025-26.

The data was unveiled as the government celebrated 12 years of the Make in India program, highlighting FDI, manufacturing investment, and production-linked incentives as key areas of emphasis.

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The government reports that cumulative FDI rose by 169 percent over the 12-year span compared to the previous 12 years. India permits 100 per cent FDI via the automatic route in nearly all sectors, with certain strategic areas having restrictions.

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Goyal highlighted that the rise in investment has been associated by the government with efforts to enhance the business environment, increase manufacturing capabilities, and draw international firms to India.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) programs have also become a key factor in driving investments. As of March 2026, the programs had drawn in Rs 2.40 lakh crore in real investment, while producing Rs 23.8 lakh crore in output and sales and Rs 15.2 lakh crore in exports, said Goyal.

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The programs have facilitated over 14.6 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The PLI framework encompasses areas such as electronics and telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automobiles, IT hardware, and specialty steel.

The government indicated that the production of electronics increased from about Rs 1.9 lakh crore in FY2014-15 to roughly Rs 13.11 lakh crore in FY2025-26. Mobile phone manufacturing rose from approximately Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 6.27 lakh crore during that timeframe.

The Minister added that the government is advancing industrial infrastructure via the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme and various initiatives designed to bolster manufacturing and investment.

Separately, the National Single Window System offers access to over 327 central and 3,452 state approvals, whereas the India Industrial Land Bank has identified 4,220 industrial parks spanning almost 6.98 lakh hectares.