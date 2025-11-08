DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India's data centre capacity set to grow 5x to 8GW by 2030: Jefferies

India's data centre capacity set to grow 5x to 8GW by 2030: Jefferies

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:00 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251108041925
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): India's data centre capacity is expected to expand fivefold to 8GW by 2030, propelled by rising data consumption, growing cloud adoption, regulatory data localisation requirements, and increasing deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), according to the sectoral update by Jefferies.

Advertisement

The report added that the expansion will require an estimated capital expenditure of around USD 30 billion and is projected to drive data centre leasing revenues up five times to USD 8 billion by the end of the decade.

Advertisement

The report highlights that India's colocation data centre capacity, where enterprises lease infrastructure from operators, has already increased fivefold to 1.7GW, with occupancy levels at 97 per cent, underscoring strong demand.

Advertisement

Mumbai and Chennai together account for nearly 70 per cent of installed capacity, with Mumbai alone holding about half, given its proximity to undersea cable landing stations and the concentration of banking and financial clients.

The report added that by 2030, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, and Adani Enterprises (through AdaniConneX) are expected to collectively account for 35-40 per cent of India's data centre capacity, with AdaniConneX and Reliance leading roughly one-third of the planned capacity additions. The top five players currently dominate the market with a 90 per cent share, led by NTT GDC with about 20 per cent.

Advertisement

According to the report, the growing adoption of AI technologies is expected to further accelerate demand, as AI servers consume five to six times more power and require advanced liquid cooling systems compared to traditional setups. Meanwhile, regulatory developments such as the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, and RBI's data localisation guidelines are driving enterprises to host and process data within India, the report added.

The report estimates that the projected USD 30 billion capex will open opportunities across multiple sectors, including real estate (USD 6 billion), electrical and power systems (USD 10 billion), racks and fit-outs (USD 7 billion), cooling systems (USD 4 billion), and network infrastructure (USD 1 billion). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts