DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's data centre sector poised for strong growth, but land, power access remain key hurdles: JM Financial

India's data centre sector poised for strong growth, but land, power access remain key hurdles: JM Financial

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:28 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): India's data centre sector is set for significant expansion as rising artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, cloud computing and enterprise digitalisation fuel demand, though challenges related to land acquisition, power availability and execution complexity are likely to shape the pace of growth, according to a report by JM Financial.

Advertisement

The report said the domestic data centre industry remains at a nascent stage despite robust long-term growth prospects, with access to land and power emerging as the biggest differentiator for developers.

Advertisement

According to the report, companies that have already executed large data centre projects or possess land banks with grid connectivity are expected to enjoy a competitive advantage as they can accelerate project deployment.

Advertisement

Highlighting one of the biggest constraints facing the industry, the report said, "Access to land and power remains the key differentiator," adding that companies with established relationships and ready access to these resources are likely to benefit by materially shortening deployment timelines.

The report also pointed to an evolving debate over business models, with operators weighing traditional colocation services against integrated full-stack infrastructure offerings.

Advertisement

It noted that while colocation remains a stable and predictable business driven by long-term contracts, full-stack offerings can generate higher revenue per megawatt and improve customer retention. However, these also bring greater technology risk, higher capital intensity and execution complexity, making business model selection another key challenge for the sector.

The report further said service providers are evaluating capex and opex strategies. While leasing data centre capacity under an opex model offers greater flexibility and lower execution risk, owning infrastructure through a capex model provides stronger strategic control but requires significantly higher investments.

Another hurdle identified by the report is sustainability. As AI workloads increase power consumption, enterprises are placing greater emphasis on both energy efficiency and renewable power sourcing.

"Maintaining a low PUE remains important; however, enterprises are also prioritising access to renewable energy," the report said, adding that securing renewable power through procurement arrangements is likely to become increasingly important.

The report also highlighted contrasting strategies adopted by major IT companies. TCS is focusing on building AI-ready infrastructure through its HyperVault initiative and leasing capacity to enterprises, while HCLTech is pursuing a full-stack AI strategy by combining data centres, compute infrastructure and AI models to serve enterprise clients.

Overall, the report noted that sector's long-term outlook remains favourable, but the availability of land, power, renewable energy and efficient execution will determine which players emerge as leaders in India's rapidly expanding data centre market. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts