India’s Defence Forces Have a Uniform Problem. Uniformer Is Solving It.

Kanpur, April 2026 — Uniformer, India’s institutional uniform brand under Mahavir Spinfab Pvt. Ltd., marks one year of its landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Indian Coast Guard — and is signalling its next chapter of growth. In the very first month of the MOU signed in April 2025, Uniformer delivered 3,000 uniforms on time and to specification. A year later, the brand has several more MOUs in active process across the defence, police and paramilitary space. The Coast Guard partnership was Uniformer’s first formal entry into institutional defence procurement — a sector long plagued by fragmented vendors, inconsistent quality and the absence of an organised player at scale. The successful delivery of that first order validated Uniformer’s factory-direct manufacturing model, bulk customisation capabilities and end-to-end supply chain as genuinely fit for the demands of India’s uniformed services.

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Uniformer is now actively pursuing institutional partnerships across central armed police forces, state police departments and paramilitary organisations, with the ambition of becoming India’s most trusted and standardised uniform supplier to the security establishment.

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Leadership Statement “The Indian Coast Guard MOU was our first step, and it proved that the Uniformer model works at scale. But it is only the beginning. We currently have several MOUs in active process across the defence, police and paramilitary space, and announcements are coming. Our larger mission is to bring genuine uniformity to India’s uniform procurement — standardised quality, reliable supply, organised delivery — across every force in the country. This is a deeply unorganised market and we intend to change that, one institution at a time.” — Rakesh Jain, Director, Mahavir Spinfab Pvt. Ltd.

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About Uniformer Uniformer is a uniform brand by Mahavir Spinfab Pvt. Ltd., a Kanpur-based textile manufacturing company. The brand serves defence, paramilitary, police, hospitality, healthcare, industrial and salon sectors with factory-direct uniforms, bulk customisation and pan-India delivery. Uniformer is the Official Uniform Partner of the Indian Coast Guard and is available on Amazon and Blinkit.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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