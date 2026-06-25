India’s diesel generator market expected to more than double by FY30

India’s diesel generator (DG) market is writing a new growth chapter, with the sector expected to more than double to Rs 23,803 crore by FY30, as it was valued at Rs 10,521 crore in FY23, according to the Frost & Sullivan report.

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For industries where even a few minutes of interruption can result in significant losses, the requirement for dependable backup power is still unavoidable. The fast expansion of data centres is one of the main factors driving demand.

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High-capacity DG sets that guarantee approximately 100 per cent uptime are in high demand due to India's growing data centre capacity. In addition, the growth of electric vehicle charging networks, infrastructure construction, manufacturing operations, and commercial real estate developments are increasing the demand for dependable standby power.

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Diesel generators continue to be essential to India's industrial and digital development as power reliability becomes more important across industries. In this article, we look at two DG set firms that stand to gain from data centres’ growing demand.

Powerica

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Generator sets, wind power systems, related equipment and emission control devices are just a few of the many power solutions that Powerica provides. Offering the widest range of generators, from 7.5 kVA to 10,000 kVA, the company is India's only integrated manufacturer.

Powerica has been producing and supplying DG sets ranging from 7.5 Kilovolt-Ampere (kVA) to 3,750 kVA in collaboration with Cummins India since 1984. About 83 percent of the company's total earnings come from the DG set business, which is its main source of income.

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Kirloskar Oil Engines (KOEL) produces pump sets, generating sets, and engines. KOEL is currently one of the top 10 producers in the industrial and Powergen sectors worldwide by volume. KOEL creates, produces, and markets a variety of engines and diesel generators (gensets) in the power generation industry.

With 46 per cent of total revenue coming from PowerGen alone, it continues to be the biggest source of income. Distribution and Aftermarket (17 per cent), International B2B Business (11 per cent), and Industrial Business (26 per cent) come next. Ninety percent of revenue comes from domestic businesses.