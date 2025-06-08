New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): India's digital forensics market is expected to grow more than triple the global average of 11 per cent to hit USD 1.39 billion (Rs 11,829 crore) by the financial year 2029-30, according to a joint report by Deloitte-DSCI.

As per the report, the Indian digital forensic market will grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40 per cent.

The digital forensics market refers to the collection and analysis of digital evidence for legal or investigative purposes.

The report said that the rise of the forensic market signals a pivot in India's digital crime and cybersecurity readiness approach.

Mobile forensics now dominates the sector, accounting for about 51 per cent of the market, driven by the boom in smartphone usage, digital payments and mobile-centric cybercrime.

With 81 per cent of demand coming from the public sector, particularly law enforcement, the report highlights the growing reliance on forensic tech to combat sophisticated digital threats.

"As India's digital economy rapidly expands, so too does the scale and complexity of cyber threats. In this evolving landscape, from financial fraud and data breaches to sophisticated cross-border attacks, digital forensics has moved from a reactive tool to a strategic capability," said Nikhil Bedi, Leader, Risk, Regulatory & Forensic, Deloitte India.

"With growing public sector demand and emerging private sector participation, the potential to shape a globally competitive forensic industry is within reach. While we are witnessing the cyber security industry ecosystem maturing, we need to emulate similar for the digital forensics industry," said Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India (DSCI).

The report recommended a strategic roadmap centred on boosting Indigenous Research & Development (R&D). The R&D, as per the report, is critical to reducing import dependence. Expansion of education and certification programmes will bridge the projected shortfall of 90,000 forensic professionals.

The report also recommended modernisation of national infrastructure with advanced labs and regional Centres of Excellence.

Strengthening public-private partnerships, streamlining procurement and introducing unified regulatory standards will be critical to improving cross-border investigation capabilities and digital crime response, the report recommended. (ANI)

