DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's domestic air passenger traffic decline likely to ease in October on festive demand: Jefferies

India's domestic air passenger traffic decline likely to ease in October on festive demand: Jefferies

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:47 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): India's domestic air passenger traffic is showing signs of improvement in October, with the pace of decline expected to ease to 4–5 per cent year-on-year, supported by festive travel demand and airlines restoring flight capacity, according to an equity research report by Jefferies.

The report said the improvement comes after four consecutive months of declining domestic passenger traffic.

Advertisement

"After a 6% YoY decline in departure pax in 2Q, Oct MTD is tracking a narrower estimated 4-5% decline, while rising MoM, supported by airlines reinstating some capacity & festive-led demand," Jefferies said in its report.

Advertisement

The brokerage noted that passenger traffic had shown a similar recovery during the festive season last year.

"In CY25, traffic rebounded to positive YoY growth in Oct-Nov after declines seen during Jul-Sep, before falling again in Dec amid IndiGo's scheduling crisis," the report stated.

Advertisement

The latest improvement follows continued weakness in the domestic aviation market during the July-September quarter, when passenger traffic declined 6 per cent year-on-year amid capacity reductions by airlines.

IndiGo's domestic passenger traffic fell 5 per cent year-on-year in September, while Air India recorded a 9 per cent decline. International passenger traffic carried by Indian airlines also remained under pressure, falling 11 per cent during the month.

However, the outlook for airlines remains challenging as rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices threaten to increase operating costs.

Jefferies said the ongoing conflict in West Asia had pushed global jet fuel spot prices 17 per cent above their July-September quarter average.

"The West Asia conflict continues to drive jet fuel prices higher," the brokerage noted.

The report also indicated that higher fuel costs and lower aircraft utilisation could weigh on airline profitability despite an improvement in passenger yields.

"For IndiGo, fuel inflation and geopolitical uncertainty complicate capacity & pricing decisions," Jefferies said.

The report cautioned that prolonged hostilities in West Asia could extend earnings pressure on airlines, with a sustained recovery also dependent on an easing of geopolitical tensions.

While the October estimates point to a moderation in the decline in domestic passenger traffic, the report suggests that rising fuel costs remain a key challenge for the sector. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts