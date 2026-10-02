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Home / Business / India's economic forecast faces inflation, investment challenges: Finance Ministry

India's economic forecast faces inflation, investment challenges: Finance Ministry

The Economic Affairs Department indicated that climate factors, geopolitical events and monetary restriction might heighten inflationary pressures

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:08 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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India's economic forecast encounters short-term threats from inflation, geopolitical conflicts, and challenges in securing investments, despite the domestic economy demonstrating resilience amid a difficult global scenario, according to the Finance Ministry's latest monthly economic review.

The Economic Affairs Department indicated that climate factors, geopolitical events and monetary restriction might heighten inflationary pressures. It does, however, anticipate that some of these issues will alleviate soon as short-term pressures lessen and policy actions assist in managing new risks.

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The report noted the potential impact of a strong El Niño on the upcoming rabi crop due to heat stress and decreased soil moisture. A favorable Indian Ocean Dipole might somewhat mitigate these impacts, though weather patterns continue to be a possible source of inflationary pressure.

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Geopolitical conflicts and high crude oil prices may raise imported inflationary pressures, especially following the US Federal Reserve's 25 basis points increase in September. Seasonal demand and increased input expenses could contribute to short-term price pressures.

The report indicated that the RBI's latest open market operations aimed at absorbing surplus system liquidity may assist in sustaining balanced financial conditions and preventing excessive demand-side overheating. The government could implement proactive supply-side and market strategies to mitigate short-term price pressures.

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The Finance Ministry added that India, similar to other developing nations, encounters a significant obstacle in securing capital inflows. Doubts regarding trade ties with the US, tariff challenges, and worries about crude oil prices and availability might diminish India's appeal as an investment hub.

The report highlighted the lack of an Indian aspect in worldwide AI developments as another element impacting investment opportunities. It stated that these uncertainties may diminish with time, enabling India's fundamental growth potential to attract more focus from investors.

The report indicated that geopolitical division and disruptions in supply chains are escalating, leading to global supply shocks in energy, metals, electronics, food, and semiconductors. These disruptions might impose further stress on economies that are already grappling with inflation and stricter financial circumstances.

Inflation driven by supply issues may limit economic expansion, and increasing interest rates in advanced economies might affect local bond yields. Increased rates may also hinder cross-border capital movements as investors stick to domestic markets due to ongoing global uncertainty.

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