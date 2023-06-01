India's economy likely to grow in 6.5-6.7 pc range in FY'24: CII president R Dinesh

New Delhi, June 1
Industry body CII on Thursday said India's economy is expected to grow in the range of 6.5-6.7 per cent in the current financial year supported by strong domestic drivers and robust capex momentum of the government.
India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 6.1 per cent in the March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent.
The growth has propelled the country's economy to USD 3.3 trillion, setting the stage for achieving the USD 5 trillion target in the next few years.
Addressing the media, newly elected president of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) R Dinesh said India's GDP growth is expected to leapfrog to 7.8 per cent in the next decade (FY22-31) from 6.6 per cent previously recorded.
"We expect GDP growth in a range of 6.5-6.7 per cent in 2023-24, supported by strong domestic drivers and robust capex momentum of the government," Dinesh said.
He said the government's structural reform agenda has enabled the country to become the highest growing economy in the current scenario, and we believe this can be sustained going forward.
"This year is very important in view of India assuming the G20 Presidency. The entire world is looking at India. In the last year, there has been a significant focus on India and the opportunities that arise from this are important for us," the CII president said.
The industry body also expects the consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation to fall within RBI's target range in 2023-24.
Dinesh stressed that given the fast moderation in inflation, the Reserve Bank should continue with a pause in the short-term lending rate (repo rate) and also change its stance to neutral.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah
Said six specific cases pertaining to violent incidents to b...
Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas
Says the CM is protected at both these places by the Punjab ...
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely
The training aircraft, which took off from the air force sta...
Khap ‘mahapanchayat’ begins in UP’s Muzaffarnagar, to pass resolution on wrestlers’ protest
'Mahapanchayat' being attended by khap leaders from Punjab, ...
Arrested AAP leader appointed Anandpur Sahib market committee chairman
Kamikkar Singh Dhaddi is lodged in jail in an abetment to su...