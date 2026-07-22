India's edible oil import bill is projected to increase by 9 per cent to Rs 1.75 lakh crore during the current marketing year ending in October due to rising volumes and rupee weakness, according to industry association Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

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Sanjeev Asthana, president, SEA, in a letter to members, said stated that the oilseed revolution could not wait and voiced concern over growing import costs.

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"India stands at a defining moment in its edible oil journey, and the warning signs are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. The country's edible oil import bill, which stood at Rs 1.61 lakh crore last year, is now projected to cross an unprecedented Rs 1.75 lakh crore this year," said Asthana.

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India's imports of edible oil increased by 7 per cent to 103.88 lakh tonnes between November 2025 and June 2026 from 97.29 lakh tonnes during the same time in the previous oil year, according to a report released earlier this month by SEA.

November through October is the edible oil marketing year.

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The SEA president said that the import bill for the first eight months of the current oil year was Rs 1.19 lakh crore, compared to Rs 99,000 crore during the same period last year.

"This is not merely another statistic; it represents a substantial outflow of precious foreign exchange that could otherwise be channelled into strengthening India's agricultural infrastructure," he highlighted.

Asthana noted that imports are now more expensive due to a declining currency. Concerns about domestic production are also being raised by weather uncertainties, such as below-normal monsoon projections and delayed sowing in a number of oilseed-growing regions, he continued.

According to Asthana, pressure is increasing due to global changes.

He further added that international edible oil prices are still unstable due to geopolitical unpredictability, increased freight and insurance costs, and Indonesia's growing biodiesel program, which is shifting more palm oil from food to fuel and tightening world supply.

In the end, India might have to import more and pay a lot more per tonne, Asthana noted.