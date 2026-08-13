New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): India's electronics exports have surged over 11-fold to Rs 4.24 lakh crore in FY2025-26, with women comprising nearly 30 per cent of the workforce in the electronics manufacturing ecosystem, as per the data shared by the government.

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According to the release, India's digital economy now accounts for up to 14 per cent of GDP, as flagship initiatives, such as Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0), have bolstered India's domestic manufacturing.

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"Electronic goods have now become India's third-largest export category, with exports reaching USD 47.96 billion in FY 2025," it said adding, "Electronics exports grew from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 4.24 lakh crore," in the same period.

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Sharing the key milestone, the report highlighted, India has emerged as the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, with mobile phones rising from the 153rd-largest export item in FY 2014-15 to India's largest export product in FY 2025-26.

"Production rose from Rs 18,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 6.27 lakh crore in 2025-26," the release said.

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At the same time, India's mobile phone exports have surged 165-fold, rising from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2.59 lakh crore over the period. The sector has also generated 12 lakh jobs, with women accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the workforce in mobile manufacturing.

The release further highlighted, India's digital connectivity has expanded significantly, with internet subscribers more than quadrupling from 25.15 crore in 2014 to over 109.2 crore by March 2026. At the same time, wireless data costs have fallen sharply from Rs 308 per GB in 2014 to Rs 7.51 per GB in 2026, making digital services more affordable.

"Average mobile broadband download speed has increased from 13.67 Mbps in March 2022 to 132.00 Mbps in December 2025 as per Ookla's global speedtest index," it said.

Additionally, 5G services are available in 99.9 per cent of districts across States and Union Territories, with the number of 5G Base Transceiver Stations reaching 5.63 lakh in June 2026. Rural connectivity has also expanded, with 6.31 lakh villages now covered by 4G services through BSNL and other telecom operators. (ANI)

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