New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): India's electronics manufacturing sector has expanded significantly over the past decade, with domestic production rising nearly seven-fold from around Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 13.11 lakh crore in 2025-26, while the industry now employs nearly 25 lakh people, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

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According to the Ministry, electronics exports have also grown sharply during the period, rising from around Rs 38,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 4.24 lakh crore in 2025-26. Mobile phone production increased 33 times from around Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 6.27 lakh crore, while mobile phone exports surged 165 times from around Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2.59 lakh crore.

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India now manufactures around 99.2 per cent of the mobile phones sold domestically, with mobile phones emerging as the country's single largest exported item.

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The government said a series of initiatives, including foreign direct investment reforms, tax and labour reforms and Production Linked Incentive schemes, have helped strengthen the country's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a key beneficiary of the government's electronics manufacturing push, with several manufacturing plants supported across the state. The government has also approved two Electronics Manufacturing Clusters in the state -- one at Manallur, spread across 474.3 acres with a project cost of Rs 587.47 crore, and another at Pillapaikkam, spread across 379.3 acres with a project cost of Rs 424.55 crore.

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The government has also scaled up semiconductor talent development, supporting 315 institutes across the country, including 61 institutions in Tamil Nadu.

Under the Semicon India Programme, 12 semiconductor manufacturing projects have been approved across six states, involving total investment commitments of around Rs 1.64 lakh crore. Commercial production has already commenced at three plants.

The government is also supporting semiconductor design through the Design Linked Incentive scheme, with 24 projects approved for financial assistance and 105 startups and MSMEs receiving Electronic Design Automation tool support.

On artificial intelligence, the government said 20 indigenous sovereign AI model proposals have been identified for support, while 58 AI Centres of Excellence have been approved across States and Union Territories, including two in Tamil Nadu.

The government said the recently approved Semicon 2.0 is designed to cover the complete semiconductor ecosystem and is expected to create further investment opportunities for states, including Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

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