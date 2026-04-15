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New Delhi [India], April 15: Changes are happening to luxury real estate and boutique hospitality in India, as design-led, sustainable and life-style focused developments are gaining prominence. Three emerging brands, Xtord Designs, Ratikara Retreats and Big Champs, are leading this transformation in redefining luxury living, wellness retreats and community spaces.

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Supported by a solid run of projects in the Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Odisha and Hyderabad regions, these ventures have seen the completion of over 200 residential, commercial and hospitality projects, thereby establishing a commitment to excellence in design, innovation & project execution.

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Xtord Designs - Redefining Architecture & Interior Excellence

Xtord Designs Pvt. Ltd. is a leading interior design and architecture firm offering comprehensive services in architecture, interior design, project management, design-build, and specialized hospitality design.

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Established in 2004, the company has been crafting spaces that are visually appealing, highly functional, and comfortable for contemporary living. With a philosophy rooted in simple, practical, and thoughtful design, Xtord Designs delivers exceptional projects across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors.

The firm manages projects end-to-end - from concept to completion - with unwavering focus on quality, precision, and client-centric care. Over the years, it has earned a strong reputation for creating well-planned, meaningful spaces that reflect individual client needs while delivering timeless design value, particularly through its standout hospitality projects that blend luxury, functionality, and immersive guest experiences

Website: https://xtorddesigns.com/

Ratikara Retreats - Building India's Next Eco-Luxury Wellness Destinations

Ratikara Retreats is a hospitality enterprise focused on the development of eco-luxury resorts, wellness-led destinations, and experiential nature retreats.

The company is actively collaborating with leading international hotel partners to bring world-class hospitality standards and immersive guest experiences to India, while upholding a strong commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development practices.

Upcoming projects include a resort villa development in the serene Ananthagiri Hills near Hyderabad and a premium project in Alwar, Rajasthan, both designed to harmoniously blend luxury, wellness, and nature.

Website: https://www.ratikara.com/

Big Champs - Transforming Luxury Senior Living in India

Big Champs is a premium senior living brand that plans to develop contemporary, wellness-oriented residential communities designed specifically for the changing needs of India's ageing population.

The brand focuses on creating spaces that support a healthy and active lifestyle, with features that promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being. It aims to redefine the concept of senior living through its flagship project in South Gurgaon by combining comfort, healthcare integration, and strong community engagement.

With a vision to expand across major cities in India, Big Champs is set to offer thoughtfully designed environments where seniors can live safely, independently, and with a better quality of life.

Website: https://bigchamps.in/

Grow Multi-V distribution and multi vertical development ecosystem

The ecosystem is further strengthened by several dedicated development companies that provide specialized services across the Group's core brands, including:

* Riveira Hills Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

* Green Cube Projects Pvt. Ltd.

* White Cube Projects Pvt. Ltd.

* Marvelia Retreats Pvt. Ltd.

These additional ventures serve as key development arms supporting large-format resort developments, premium wellness retreats, senior living communities, and integrated lifestyle projects across prime destinations in India. This further strengthens the Group's multi-vertical footprint in hospitality and real estate.

A Vision Rooted in Luxury, Sustainability & Community

The underlying aspiration of these entrepreneurial ventures is to envisage spaces that are not merely infrastructure but aim to provide improved quality of life, experiences and human relationships.

By leveraging a design-first methodology and an eye towards sustainability, the team intends to grow Ratikara Retreats into a nationwide boutique hospitality system, while scaling Big Champs as an Indian premium senior living brand.

Leadership Behind the Vision

The brands are founded and led by Jitender Kataria, an architect, developer and hospitality entrepreneur with over two decades of experience, he has emerged as a prominent figure in India's fast-growing luxury real estate and boutique hospitality sector.

Having delivered projects across major Indian cities, he has played a key role in building a design-led, multi-venture ecosystem that bridges architecture, hospitality and lifestyle development. His journey from architecture to entrepreneurship continues to shape the growth and direction of these ventures.

Connect

Jitender Kataria

Founder - Xtord Designs & Ratikara Retreats

Co-Founder - Big Champs

j.k@xtorddesigns.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jitender.kataria.3914/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jitenderkataria24/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jitenderkataria/

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