DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's engineering services exports surge nearly eightfold to USD 13.8 billion in a decade: NITI Aayog

India's engineering services exports surge nearly eightfold to USD 13.8 billion in a decade: NITI Aayog

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:13 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): India's engineering services exports surged nearly eightfold over the past decade to USD 13.77 billion in 2024-25 from USD 1.77 billion in 2014-15, highlighting the growing contribution of the sector to the country's professional services trade, according to a NITI Aayog report.

Advertisement

The report, India's Services Sector: Insights on Regulatory Regime in Professional Services, citing Reserve Bank of India data on invisibles, said engineering services exports recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8 per cent during the ten-year period.

Advertisement

Imports of engineering services, in comparison, remained largely stable, rising from USD 1.59 billion in 2014-15 to USD 1.73 billion in 2024-25, registering a CAGR of just 0.9 per cent.

Advertisement

The sharp rise in exports comes as engineering continues to be a significant employment-generating profession in India. Between 2015 and 2022, engineering accounted for 67.2 per cent of all technical degrees, according to the India Employment Report 2024 cited by NITI Aayog.

Despite the sector's growing export footprint, the report flagged the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework governing the engineering profession in India, unlike professions such as architecture and medicine.

Advertisement

It noted that several attempts have been made by the government's executive branch and professional bodies to introduce a legislative framework through an Engineers Bill. However, the proposed legislation is yet to be enacted by Parliament, leaving the profession largely unregulated.

Against this backdrop, NITI Aayog suggested establishing a central statutory framework for engineers engaged in construction and infrastructure-related activities.

"Establishing a central statutory framework for engineers engaged in construction and infrastructure related activities could help enforce minimum standards, prescribe a code of ethics, and introduce mechanisms for accountability," the report said.

It said such a regulatory framework would be particularly important in areas involving public safety and could improve structural safety, strengthen public confidence and support the professionalisation of engineering services in India.

The report also suggested recognising architects and engineers as allied professionals to provide regulatory clarity in areas where their work overlaps.

Citing Singapore's regulatory model, NITI Aayog said recognising the two as allied professionals could allow them to operate within their respective areas of expertise while also undertaking overlapping activities, without blurring their distinct professional responsibilities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts