DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India's Enterprise Leaders Converge to Shape AI's Business Future at 'Making AI Work 2025'

India's Enterprise Leaders Converge to Shape AI's Business Future at 'Making AI Work 2025'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Sep 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30: The Economic Times' vertical ET Enterprise AI is hosting its flagship summit, Making AI Work 2025, on October 30, 2025 at Conrad Hotel, Bengaluru. The one-day conference is focused on translating AI pilots into measurable business value and will gather enterprise technology leaders, policy makers and AI practitioners for industry case studies, governance debates and hands-on playbooks for scaling AI in the enterprise.

The summit addresses the critical challenge facing Indian enterprises today as businesses move from AI experimentation to production-scale implementation. Industry leaders need practical frameworks that translate technology investments into revenue growth, operational resilience and trusted governance structures.

Advertisement

Making AI Work 2025 will feature executives who have successfully moved beyond AI pilots to achieve measurable business impact. Confirmed speakers include Nandini Harinath, Deputy Director at SpOA, ISRO, alongside senior executives Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd; Phani Mitra B, Global CIO & CDO at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; Suresh Kumar Sivaraj, CHRO at Muthoot Fincorp; Dhaval Radia, CFO of ZEISS India; Abhishek Bansal, CISO at Max Life Insurance; Anjani Kumar, CDIO at Ather Energy; Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer at ITC; Lalit Chandnani, CTO/VP Technology at Urban Ladder; Prashant Parashar, SVP & Head of Technology at Delhivery, and Dr. Ashish Bajaj, Group CMO at Narayana Health. The speaker lineup also includes 16-year-old AI prodigy Raul John Aju, Founder & CTO of AIRealm Technologies.

The summit will spotlight practical, enterprise-focused content covering ROI measurement, regulatory compliance, cyber-resilience, and sector-specific applications. Sessions are designed for CXOs, CIOs, data leaders and product heads who are actively deploying or governing AI at scale. Attendees will gain access to real-world case studies, lessons from deployment challenges, and proven metrics for successful AI implementation.

Advertisement

"What sets Making AI Work apart is our focus on leaders who aren't selling hype, but sharing how they've built, scaled, and operationalized AI in the real world beyond pilots and experiments," said Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head, ET Business Verticals. "These are the stories that accelerate enterprise AI journeys."

The summit provides a practical forum where senior executives can compare vendor strategies, benchmark measurable outcomes, and build governance frameworks that are audit-ready and scalable. As enterprises move from experimentation to production, the event serves as India's premier gathering for AI implementation best practices.

Making AI Work 2025 is supported by Salesforce as Gold Partner and Adobe as Silver Partner. The event will convene over 400 AI leaders from across Indian enterprises.

Registration is now open at https://enterpriseai.economictimes.indiatimes.com/making-ai-work.

About ET Enterprise AI

ET Enterprise AI is The Economic Times' vertical covering enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence, focusing on case studies, governance frameworks, and practical guidance for leaders turning AI into measurable business value. For more information, visit ETEnterpriseai.com.

Media Contact:

Garima Parekh

garima.parekh@timesinternet.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts