PRNewswire

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30: The Economic Times' vertical ET Enterprise AI is hosting its flagship summit, Making AI Work 2025, on October 30, 2025 at Conrad Hotel, Bengaluru. The one-day conference is focused on translating AI pilots into measurable business value and will gather enterprise technology leaders, policy makers and AI practitioners for industry case studies, governance debates and hands-on playbooks for scaling AI in the enterprise.

The summit addresses the critical challenge facing Indian enterprises today as businesses move from AI experimentation to production-scale implementation. Industry leaders need practical frameworks that translate technology investments into revenue growth, operational resilience and trusted governance structures.

Advertisement

Making AI Work 2025 will feature executives who have successfully moved beyond AI pilots to achieve measurable business impact. Confirmed speakers include Nandini Harinath, Deputy Director at SpOA, ISRO, alongside senior executives Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd; Phani Mitra B, Global CIO & CDO at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; Suresh Kumar Sivaraj, CHRO at Muthoot Fincorp; Dhaval Radia, CFO of ZEISS India; Abhishek Bansal, CISO at Max Life Insurance; Anjani Kumar, CDIO at Ather Energy; Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer at ITC; Lalit Chandnani, CTO/VP Technology at Urban Ladder; Prashant Parashar, SVP & Head of Technology at Delhivery, and Dr. Ashish Bajaj, Group CMO at Narayana Health. The speaker lineup also includes 16-year-old AI prodigy Raul John Aju, Founder & CTO of AIRealm Technologies.

The summit will spotlight practical, enterprise-focused content covering ROI measurement, regulatory compliance, cyber-resilience, and sector-specific applications. Sessions are designed for CXOs, CIOs, data leaders and product heads who are actively deploying or governing AI at scale. Attendees will gain access to real-world case studies, lessons from deployment challenges, and proven metrics for successful AI implementation.

Advertisement

"What sets Making AI Work apart is our focus on leaders who aren't selling hype, but sharing how they've built, scaled, and operationalized AI in the real world beyond pilots and experiments," said Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head, ET Business Verticals. "These are the stories that accelerate enterprise AI journeys."

The summit provides a practical forum where senior executives can compare vendor strategies, benchmark measurable outcomes, and build governance frameworks that are audit-ready and scalable. As enterprises move from experimentation to production, the event serves as India's premier gathering for AI implementation best practices.

Making AI Work 2025 is supported by Salesforce as Gold Partner and Adobe as Silver Partner. The event will convene over 400 AI leaders from across Indian enterprises.

Registration is now open at https://enterpriseai.economictimes.indiatimes.com/making-ai-work.

About ET Enterprise AI

ET Enterprise AI is The Economic Times' vertical covering enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence, focusing on case studies, governance frameworks, and practical guidance for leaders turning AI into measurable business value. For more information, visit ETEnterpriseai.com.

Media Contact:

Garima Parekh

garima.parekh@timesinternet.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)