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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6: For more than a decade, enterprise messaging has revolved around two familiar channels: SMS and WhatsApp. One offered reach. The other offered engagement. Neither offered both.

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SMS became the default communication channel for businesses because every mobile phone could receive it. Banks used it for OTPs, fintech companies for alerts, healthcare providers for appointment reminders, and e-commerce brands for delivery updates.

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But SMS came with a limitation that enterprises have been forced to work around for years: 160 characters. As customer communication became more detailed, personalised, and experience-driven, that limitation became increasingly difficult to ignore.

WhatsApp solved many of those challenges by enabling businesses to send rich media, documents, buttons, and conversational experiences. Customer engagement improved significantly, and enterprises embraced the platform as a modern communication channel.

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However, as messaging volumes grew, so did costs. For businesses sending millions of messages every month, WhatsApp's conversation-based pricing model has become a growing operational expense.

Today, enterprises face a difficult trade-off:

- Choose SMS and sacrifice richness.

- Choose WhatsApp and absorb higher costs.

Increasingly, businesses are asking whether there is a better alternative.

The Answer Is RCS

Often described as the next evolution of business messaging, RCS (Rich Communication Services) combines the reach of carrier networks with the rich experiences customers have come to expect from modern messaging platforms. It enables businesses to send branded messages, images, carousels, action buttons, and detailed content directly through the native messaging application on supported devices.

More importantly, it bridges the gap between SMS and WhatsApp.

Want to see what RCS can do for your business? Contact us for a personalised consultation with our messaging experts.

Introducing VeUp OmniChannel

Recognising this shift, VeUp Technologies has launched VeUp OmniChannel, a unified communication platform that brings SMS, WhatsApp Business, and RCS together under a single API, a single dashboard, and an intelligent routing engine.

Instead of forcing businesses to manage multiple messaging platforms independently, VeUp OmniChannel allows organisations to orchestrate communication across channels from one central platform.

"Businesses shouldn't have to choose between reach, customer experience, and cost efficiency. Modern communication requires all three, and that is exactly what VeUp OmniChannel is designed to deliver." -- VeUp Technologies spokesperson.

See what VeUp OmniChannel can do for your business → Request a Demo.

Intelligent Routing: Zero Blind Spots

The platform intelligently routes messages across SMS, WhatsApp, and RCS based on delivery availability, business rules, and channel performance. If one channel becomes unavailable, the platform automatically reroutes communication through an alternative, ensuring critical customer interactions are never lost.

- If a WhatsApp message fails → automatically retries through RCS or SMS

- If RCS is unavailable on a device → instantly falls back to SMS

- If SMS delivery encounters issues → WhatsApp or RCS step in as backup

Already Operating at Enterprise Scale

The platform is live and processing:

- 150M+ messages every month

- 5,000 transactions per second at peak load

- 99% platform uptime

- 99.9% OTP success rate for business-critical authentication

A Complete Communication Stack

VeUp OmniChannel gives enterprises a comprehensive set of capabilities in one environment:

- WhatsApp Business messaging

- RCS campaigns with rich media and interactive buttons

- DLT-compliant SMS infrastructure

- Campaign automation

- Role-based access controls

- Real-time analytics and detailed audit trails

Instead of managing multiple vendors, dashboards, and APIs, enterprises gain a unified environment for planning, executing, monitoring, and optimising customer communication.

Business Impact Across Industries

A missed message doesn't just fail to deliver; it fails a customer, a transaction, or a moment that mattered.

- Banks and financial institutions: Message delivery drives onboarding, transaction verification, and repayment collections.

- Healthcare providers: Timely alerts improve patient engagement and appointment adherence.

- E-commerce brands: Every delivered update or promo contributes to experience and revenue.

- Insurance companies: Renewals, claims, and premium reminders depend on messages landing on time.

- NBFCs and lenders: EMI reminders and collections communication affect repayment cycles.

- Retail and D2C: Order and delivery updates shape post-purchase experience.

- Travel and logistics: Booking and shipment alerts reduce failed deliveries and support the load.

Different sectors, same stakes; communication has to reach the right person, at the right time, without fail. VeUp is built to serve that need across virtually every industry.

The Future Is Omnichannel

As RCS adoption continues to grow across India, VeUp Technologies believes the future of enterprise messaging will not be defined by a single channel.

It will be defined by how intelligently businesses use all of them together.

With VeUp OmniChannel, that future is already here.

Ready to unify your messaging? Talk to VeUp Team

About VeUp Technologies

VeUp Technologies is an enterprise communication infrastructure company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company's unified platform connects businesses to their customers across SMS, WhatsApp, and RCS through a single intelligent API, with a routing and orchestration layer that ensures reliability, compliance, and performance at scale. VeUp serves 200+ enterprises across BFSI, fintech, healthcare, logistics, and e-commerce, processing over 300 million messages every month with 99.99% uptime and a 99% OTP delivery success rate.

Media Contact

Email: info@veup.in

Website: veup.io

Contact Us: veup.io/contact-us

Marketing Team: +91 90362 32606

COO's Office: +91 76196 01222

Address: 110, 7th Cross Rd, Dollar Layout, BTM 2nd Stage, Bilekahalli, Bengaluru -- 560076, India

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