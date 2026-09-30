New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Esports is back on the Asian Games medal stage, with 11 events set to take place at Aichi Sky Expo from September 23 to October 2. For India, the Games mark another major moment for one of the leading emerging esports markets. Global gaming platform Parimatch is keeping a close eye on this major esports tournament, giving fans an interactive way to stay on top of the schedule and results throughout the Games.

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India’s Esports Run Continues at the 2026 Asian Games

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India is the world’s second-largest mobile gaming market, with mobile titles accounting for more than 90% of esports engagement. That strong mobile-first audience is helping drive the expansion of India’s esports scene, which is gaining ground globally. The country is also producing competitive teams ready to take on the region’s top competition.

India’s 15-member esports contingent will compete across four titles at Aichi-Nagoya: League of Legends, Pokémon UNITE, eFootball and Puyo Puyo Champions. The lineup combines two team events with two individual competitions, giving India multiple opportunities to challenge Asia’s leading esports nations.

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Akshaj Shenoy and Adnan Mohammed Badshah will lead India’s League of Legends and Pokémon UNITE squads respectively. The country also returns with Asian Games experience, having finished fifth in League of Legends at Hangzhou 2023.

The competition will put India’s esports teams up against some of the region’s established contenders. Every fixture will add another test for a country building its presence across Asia.

For fans, Parimatch offers a dedicated place to keep track of the Asian Games. Check the esports schedule, follow live match results and support your favourite players throughout the competition.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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