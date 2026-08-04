DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's EV sales jump 63% YoY to over 3.07 lakh units in July; electric car sales up 81%: Report

India's EV sales jump 63% YoY to over 3.07 lakh units in July; electric car sales up 81%: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:53 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): India's electric vehicle (EV) market continued to witness strong growth in July 2026, with total EV registrations rising over 63 per cent year-on-year to 3,07,752 units, reflecting sustained expansion in EV adoption across the country, according to a report by JMK Research & Analytics.

Advertisement

The report said overall EV sales increased by 0.72 per cent month-on-month from 3,05,566 units in June to 3,07,752 units in July. On an annual basis, registrations grew by around 63.18 per cent compared to July 2025.

Advertisement

Electric two-wheelers continued to dominate the market with a 61.37 per cent share of total EV registrations, followed by electric passenger three-wheelers at 23.72 per cent. Electric cars accounted for 10.01 per cent of overall EV sales, while electric cargo three-wheelers contributed 3.75 per cent.

Advertisement

The report highlighted that electric car sales stood at 30,806 units in July, up 81 per cent year-on-year, although they were down 2 per cent from the previous month. EV penetration in the passenger vehicle segment increased to 7.92 per cent, continuing its steady rise since March 2026.

"The sustained growth in E-car sales is increasingly being driven by structural factors such as a wider portfolio of EV models, continued expansion of charging infrastructure, and improving consumer confidence," the report said.

Advertisement

Electric three-wheeler sales also remained strong, rising 9 per cent month-on-month to 84,554 units and about 22 per cent year-on-year. According to the report, the segment continued to benefit from improving financing availability, favourable operating economics and a lower total cost of ownership for commercial operators. EV penetration in the three-wheeler segment recovered to 65.55 per cent in July.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh retained the top position with 47,062 EV registrations, followed by Maharashtra with 36,642 and Karnataka with 29,183. The report noted that the top 10 states accounted for around 77 per cent of India's total EV registrations during the month, indicating that adoption continues to be concentrated in key regional markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts