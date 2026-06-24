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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: India's motor sector continues to witness steady growth, driven by increasing vehicle ownership. The VAHAN registration data indicates nearly 20% growth in June 2026 compared to the previous year.

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As vehicles become more advanced and customer expectations evolve, vehicle owners are increasingly seeking holistic solutions through motor insurance that provide comprehensive protection, flexibility, and convenience. While a standard motor insurance policy provides coverage against key risks, selecting suitable add-on covers can help customers enhance their protection and manage expenses arising from accidents, damages, and unexpected vehicle-related situations.

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SBI General Insurance highlights key motor insurance add-ons that vehicle owners can consider for enhanced coverage and greater peace of mind:

Engine Guard: Protection Against Water-Related Engine Damage

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The engine is one of the most critical components of a vehicle, and repairs can involve significant costs. Engine Guard provides additional protection against damages caused due to water entering the engine and gearbox components, helping customers manage expenses arising from such situations.

Battery Guard: This add-on is essential for Electric Vehicles (EVs). It covers damages to internal parts of the traction battery, Battery Management System (BMS), and the Electric Vehicle Drive System caused by perils like water ingress or short circuits.

Zero Depreciation Cover: Helping Reduce Repair Costs

Vehicle repairs following accidents or damages can lead to considerable expenses due to depreciation deductions on replaced parts. Zero Depreciation Cover helps customers avoid depreciation deductions on eligible parts during an approved claim, enabling them to receive a higher claim amount and reduce their out-of-pocket repair expenses.

Consumables Cover: Supporting Complete Repair

Vehicle repairs often involve replacement of consumable items such as engine oil, brake oil, lubricants, nuts, bolts, washers, and other components. Consumables Cover helps cover these expenses when they arise due to damages covered under the policy, supporting customers through a smoother repair experience.

Roadside Assistance: Support During Unexpected Situations

Vehicle breakdowns and emergencies can impact daily travel and convenience. Roadside Assistance provides support services during such situations, helping customers access timely assistance and continue their journey with greater ease.

Commenting on this Udayan Joshi, Chief Operating Officer, SBI General Insurance, said, "India's road infrastructure landscape is transforming, with vehicle owners seeking solutions that align with their evolving needs and provide greater confidence on the road. As every customer's requirements differ, the right combination of motor insurance coverage and add-on covers can play an important role in ensuring a more secure ownership experience. At SBI General Insurance, we understand these changing needs and continue to offer customised motor insurance solutions that help customers strengthen their protection and receive timely support during unexpected situations."

With evolving needs and increasing focus on comprehensive vehicle protection, having the right motor insurance coverage has become an important part of responsible vehicle ownership. SBI General Insurance's motor insurance solutions provide financial protection against unforeseen events such as accidents, vehicle damage, theft, and natural calamities. With access to a network of over 8,400 network garages, customers can avail hassle-free repair services while ensuring greater convenience during emergencies.

SBI General Insurance's motor insurance plans are designed to help customers customise their coverage based on their requirements, with approximately 20 add-on covers including options such as enhanced roadside assistance, engine protection, zero depreciation, Tyre & rim secure etc. and protection against specific vehicle-related risks. The policy also offers third-party damage cover for injury/death of third parties and damage to third-party property, along with Personal Accident Cover for individual owners and passengers. With comprehensive coverage options, timely vehicle maintenance, and responsible driving practices, customers can ensure greater confidence and protection throughout their vehicle ownership journey.

About SBI General Insurance

SBI General Insurance, one of the fastest-growing private general insurance firms, backed by the robust support of SBI, upholds a legacy of trust and security. We position ourselves as India's most trusted general insurer amidst a dynamic landscape. Since our establishment in 2009, our expansion has been substantial, growing from 17 branches in 2011 to a nationwide presence in 182 branches. In FY 2025-26, SBI General Insurance reported a Gross Direct Premium (GDP) of INR 15,904 crores, recording a YOY growth of 14.5%.

The company received numerous prestigious accolades, showcasing its excellence across various domains. Key honors include winning the Domestic General Insurer of the Year - India and Claims Initiative of the Year - India at the Insurance Asia Awards 2025 in Singapore, Smart Insurer for the year 2025 at the ETNOW Insurance Summit & Awards 2025, India's Leading General Insurance Company (Mid) for its outstanding performance at the 18th edition of the Dun & Bradstreet BFSI & Fintech Summit 2026 and Best General Insurance Company of the Year at 4th Edition of Future of Insurance Summit 2025.

Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2025, the company also excelled at 8th ICC Social Impact Award 2026 for its commitment to CSR Activities in Project Mission for Vision in Meghalaya, and "ET NOW Champions of CSR" at the ET Edge ET NOW Champions of CSR 2025.

With a team of over 9,900+ employees and our multi-distribution model covering Bancassurance, Agency, OEM, Broking, Retail Direct Channels, and Digital collaborations, we are committed to providing both Suraksha and Bharosa to all our consumers. Leveraging a vast network that includes over 23000+ SBI branches, plus agents, financial alliances, OEMs, and digital partners, we extend our services to even the most remote areas of India. Our offerings cater to Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural segments, and our diverse product portfolio ensures accessibility through both digital and physical channels.

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