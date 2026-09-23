DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's expanding economy demands diverse financing and complementary capital markets: SEBI Chief

India's expanding economy demands diverse financing and complementary capital markets: SEBI Chief

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:57 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): As India's economy becomes larger and more sophisticated, its financing requirements also need to become more diverse, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 13th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave, Pandey stated that meeting the country's economic aspirations requires a growing and varied pool of capital, with banks and capital markets functioning not as competing destinations, but as complementary parts of the same ecosystem.

Advertisement

Highlighting the structural shifts in capital requirements, Pandey noted that different economic activities demand different funding instruments.

Advertisement

"India's aspirations are large. We need capital for infrastructure and manufacturing. We need it for urbanisation and energy transition. We need finance for MSMEs as well as large companies. We need capital for traditional businesses and for enterprises built around technologies that may not even have existed a decade ago," Pandey said.

He said that these diverse requirements cannot all be addressed through identical channels. While acknowledging that banks remain central to project assessment, relationship monitoring, and credit disbursement, he emphasized that specialized capital pools are increasingly necessary.

Advertisement

"As an economy becomes larger and more sophisticated, its financing requirements also become more diverse. Some businesses need debt, others need risk capital, infrastructure may require patient long-duration capital, young businesses may need equity before they are ready for conventional debt, large and established companies may benefit from diversifying their borrowings between banks and bond markets," Pandey said.

Pandey stated that Indian market capitalisation has grown at a compound annual rate of around 17 per cent since FY16 to reach approximately Rs 481 trillion today. Over the last decade, domestic companies raised an average of around Rs 10 trillion annually through equity and debt issuances.

At the same time, mutual fund assets under management reached about Rs 87 trillion by August 2026, while the unique investor base expanded to roughly 150 million.

He identified the corporate bond market as a critical bridge between banking institutions and securities markets, noting that outstanding corporate bonds stood at around Rs 61 trillion as of August 2026, equivalent to about 55 per cent of outstanding bank credit to industry and services.

"Our effort therefore has been to make the corporate bond market more accessible, efficient and liquid. SEBI has taken several steps to strengthen the corporate bond market architecture," Pandey said.

These measures include reducing the minimum face value for privately placed debt, lowering thresholds for electronic book platforms, opening platforms to Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), shortening public debt listing timelines, and piloting bond tokenization under DEMAT 2.0.

Regulatory moves have also focused on faster IPO and rights issue timelines, expedited fund launches for Alternative Investment Funds, and proposals for a standardized credit riskometer.

"The broader principle is straightforward. Ease of doing business and investor protection are not competing objectives. Optimum regulation can reduce unnecessary friction. Our objective is therefore to make markets easier to access while preserving the trust on which those markets are built," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts