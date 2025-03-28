DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / India's export loss due to US tariff to remain limited at 0.1 pc of country's GDP: Report

India's export loss due to US tariff to remain limited at 0.1 pc of country's GDP: Report

India's direct export loss due to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump is expected to remain limited at only 0.1 per cent of the country's GDP, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:22 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): India's direct export loss due to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump is expected to remain limited at only 0.1 per cent of the country's GDP, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

However, the report added that the broader impact of global trade tensions may have more significant consequences through indirect channels such as weaker exports, lower investment and consumption sentiment, and pressure on capital flows and the currency.

It said "India's direct export loss due to such tariffs could be limited to around 0.1 per cent of GDP".

Advertisement

However, the report highlighted that some trade disruptions may happen because of the reciprocal tariffs from the US.

But the overall direct impact on India's GDP is expected to be minimal. The real concern, however, is the possibility of a larger global trade war, which could create uncertainty in international markets and affect India's economy through multiple channels.

Advertisement

One of the key risks identified is the potential volatility in foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows. With growing global uncertainties, FPI flows into India are likely to fluctuate, which may put additional pressure on the Indian rupee.

The report projects that the Indian rupee to trade with a depreciation bias and expects the USD/INR exchange rate to be around 88-89 by the end of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

On the monetary policy front, the report anticipated that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could reduce the policy interest rate by 25-50 basis points in FY26. This expected rate cut is based on moderating inflation and the need to support economic growth.

However, the RBI is also likely to take global economic trends into account before making any policy decisions.

The report further noted that the RBI has shown greater tolerance for rupee depreciation in the second half of FY25. One of the reasons for this is concerns over the rupee being overvalued. India's 40-currency trade-weighted real effective exchange rate (REER) had reached a record high of 108.1 in November 2024, indicating significant overvaluation.

However, following a decline in the rupee, the REER corrected to 102.4 by February 2025, suggesting that the currency was no longer overvalued when compared to its five-year average of around 104.

While India's direct export loss from US tariffs is expected to be limited, the broader impact of global trade tensions remains uncertain. Policymakers will need to monitor external risks carefully and take necessary steps to protect India's economic stability. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper