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Home / Business / India’s exports hit record USD 863 billion in FY 26 amid West Asia turmoil and US tariffs: Official

India’s exports hit record USD 863 billion in FY 26 amid West Asia turmoil and US tariffs: Official

Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary in Department of Commerce, added that Gujarat has emerged as a major contributor to this growth, accounting for nearly USD 110 billion in exports

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PTI
Ahmedabad, Updated At : 05:03 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Despite global trade disruptions stemming from the West Asia conflict and the imposition of US tariffs, India’s exports reached a record high of USD 863 billion in Financial Year 2025-26, a senior Commerce Ministry official said on Wednesday.

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“This has been a very difficult year, from US tariffs to West Asia crises, but despite that, we have proved that India is very resilient as far as the export ecosystem is concerned. India’s total exports reached an all-time high of USD 863 billion in FY 2025-26,” said Additional Secretary in Department of Commerce, Ajay Bhadoo.

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Bhadoo was speaking at the outreach programme: “12 years of achievements and progress of SEZs of Gujarat and vision of future” in Ahmedabad.

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He said India’s overall exports have nearly doubled from approximately USD 441 billion to USD 863 billion over the last decade, led by sectors such as engineering goods, petroleum products, electronics, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, and chemicals.

He added that Gujarat has emerged as a major contributor to this growth, accounting for nearly USD 110 billion in exports.

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Bhadoo said Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will be promoted in the coming years.

“There are sustained efforts to promote new special economic zones in Gujarat and across India. Recently, the government notified an SEZ to be set up by Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing Private Limited in Dholera,” he said.

Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) Zonal Development Commissioner Dnyaneshwar B Patil, Gujarat’s Industries Commissioner Swaroop P, senior government officials, and representatives from the trade and industry sectors attended the outreach programme.

“SEZs have emerged as key engines of investment, employment, innovation, and exports, playing a vital role in realising the vision of Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat 2047,” said Patil.

He said exports from Gujarat SEZs have increased from Rs 21,79,808 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 23,00,793 crore in 2025-26, registering nearly 67 per cent growth, with Gujarat contributing about 21 per cent of India’s total SEZ exports.

“Investments in Gujarat SEZs have grown from Rs 21,22,654 crore to Rs 22,28,624 crore, while employment has increased from 63,475 to over 2.22 lakh jobs during the same period,” he added.

Patil noted that four semiconductor SEZs, including projects by CG Semi Technologies, Kaynes Semicon, Tata Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Micron Technology, have been notified in Gujarat.

The Zonal Development Commissioner further outlined a roadmap for Gujarat’s SEZs, aiming to achieve a year-on-year growth of 20% in exports and 10% in employment generation.

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