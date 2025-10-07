‘India’s exports reflect structural mismatch with global demand’

India’ merchandise export basket reflects a structural mismatch with global demand, NITI Aayog said in its report, Trade Watch Quarterly, adding that nearly 66 per cent ($15.8 trillion) of global imports were concentrated in products where India’s share was only 0.2 per cent.

The government think tank highlighted that just 3 per cent ($1.5 trillion) of global imports lie in products where India had high 18.2 per cent share.

