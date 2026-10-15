India’s exports rise 23% in September as merchandise trade deficit narrows

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India’s merchandise exports rose 23.04 per cent year-on-year to USD 44.40 billion in September 2026, compared with USD 36.08 billion a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to USD 30.21 billion from USD 33 billion in September last year, despite an increase in imports to USD 74.61 billion from USD 69.08 billion.

India’s total exports, comprising merchandise and services, grew 10.99 per cent to an estimated USD 80.75 billion in September, up from USD 72.76 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Total imports increased to USD 94.05 billion from USD 86.93 billion, while the overall trade deficit declined to USD 13.30 billion from USD 14.17 billion, according to the ministry’s data.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said merchandise exports had driven the growth in shipments. He noted that exports of goods in September stood at USD 44.40 billion, marking a 23.04 per cent increase over the same month last year.

Higher shipments of electronic goods, petroleum products, engineering goods, chemicals and agricultural products contributed to the increase.

Agrawal also highlighted an acceleration in export growth during the second quarter of the current financial year. Total exports grew 15.84 per cent in July-September, compared with 11.84 per cent in the first quarter, he said.

According to the ministry’s report, total exports during July-September amounted to approximately USD 242.6 billion, compared with USD 233.6 billion in April-June. The July-September figure was the highest ever recorded for a second quarter.

Month-on-month, merchandise imports rose to USD 74.61 billion in September from USD 70.67 billion in August, while exports increased to USD 44.40 billion from USD 43.81 billion.

The merchandise trade deficit stood at USD 30.21 billion, slightly below the USD 30.4 billion projected by economists in a survey. However, it was higher than the USD 26.86 billion deficit recorded in August.

Global energy prices continue to weigh on India’s import bill. Brent crude futures have remained above USD 100 a barrel amid the conflict involving Iran and increased attacks near the Strait of Hormuz.