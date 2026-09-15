India’s exports rise across key markets in April-August; US shipments up 6.17%, China jumps 38.7%

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India’s merchandise exports registered growth across several key global markets during April-August 2026-27, with shipments to the US rising 6.17 per cent to USD 42.79 billion, while exports to Japan, China, Italy and South Korea witnessing particularly strong increases.

According to data presented by the Commerce Ministry, India’s exports to the US rose 6.17 per cent to USD 42.79 billion during April-August 2026-27, from USD 40.31 billion in the corresponding period of 2025-26. Exports to the European Union increased 3.84 per cent to USD 27.78 billion from USD 26.76 billion.

Advertisement

Exports to China recorded the sharpest growth among the three major markets, rising 38.71 per cent to USD 9.61 billion from USD 6.93 billion.

Advertisement

India’s exports to Japan increased 43 per cent to USD 3.43 billion during the April-August period, compared with USD 2.41 billion in the year-ago period. Exports to South Korea rose 22 per cent to USD 3.21 billion from USD 2.63 billion, while shipments to Italy grew 29.9 per cent to USD 3.92 billion from USD 3.02 billion.

The growth in exports to China comes amid renewed engagement between the two countries to address trade-related concerns, including the structural trade imbalance and supply-chain issues.

Advertisement

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the recent meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Chinese counterpart was an initial discussion aimed at addressing concerns on both sides.

“These are the initial discussions wherein both sides, as leaders have already guided, that both sides should work together to address each other's concerns in the trade space,” Agrawal said.

He said both sides were also looking at the structural trade imbalance, supply-chain issues and ways to build trust in bilateral trade.

Agrawal said exports to China were being supported by engineering goods, which accounted for 20.73 per cent of the growth, followed by electronic goods at 15.4 per cent, petroleum products at 13.55 per cent, organic and inorganic chemicals at 10.53 per cent and iron ore at 9.97 per cent.

He said improved people-to-people movement and direct connectivity, including flights between Beijing and Delhi, had contributed to gradual confidence-building between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Secretary said the India-New Zealand trade agreement is expected to be operationalised in the latter half of October 2026, with the exact date to be announced after both sides complete the necessary procedures.

He also said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to hold bilateral meeting with the US Commerce Secretary during his visit to the US for the G20 ministerial meeting later this month, with ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations likely to be among the issues discussed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)