Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / India's exports surge nearly 30% to USD 89.99 billion in October, trade deficit narrows to USD 20.09 billion

India's exports surge nearly 30% to USD 89.99 billion in October, trade deficit narrows to USD 20.09 billion

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): India's overall exports, comprising merchandise and services, surged nearly 30 per cent to USD 89.99 billion in October, compared with USD 69.27 billion in the corresponding month last year, driven by strong growth in merchandise shipments, according to data presented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

The data showed that India's overall trade deficit narrowed to USD 20.09 billion in October 2026 from USD 25.15 billion in October 2025, despite an increase in imports during the period.

Overall imports, including merchandise and services, rose to USD 110.07 billion in October 2026 from USD 94.42 billion in the same month last year.

The share of the trade deficit in total trade declined to 10.04 per cent in October 2026 from 15.36 per cent a year earlier, indicating an improvement in the country's overall trade balance.

Advertisement

Merchandise exports registered particularly strong growth of 45.06 per cent, rising to USD 49.47 billion in October 2026 from USD 34.11 billion in October 2025.

Meanwhile, merchandise imports increased to USD 89.35 billion during the month, compared with USD 76.69 billion in the year-ago period.

Despite the sharp increase in merchandise exports, India's goods trade remained in deficit, with merchandise imports continuing to exceed exports.

Advertisement

In the services sector, exports were estimated at USD 40.51 billion in October 2026, compared with USD 35.17 billion in October 2025, reflecting continued growth in services receipts.

Services imports also increased to an estimated USD 20.72 billion from USD 17.73 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The services sector continued to record a trade surplus, helping offset the deficit in merchandise trade and supporting the improvement in the country's overall trade position.

Advertisement

The ministry clarified that the latest available services sector data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pertains to September 2026, while the figures for October 2026 are estimates.

The October trade figures indicate that export growth outpaced import growth during the month, contributing to a reduction in the overall trade deficit compared with the corresponding period last year.

The strong performance of merchandise exports emerged as a key driver of India's overall export growth during October. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts