India’s exports to Australia decline by 62% in Dec

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, January 18

India’s exports to Australia fell by 62% in December 2022 as exporters delayed the shipments to get the benefit of 5% duty under the India-Australia Free Trade Agreement, which came into effect from December 29.

“As the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) came into effect, many exporters either delayed or held the shipments to get the 5% duty benefit. As a result, the exports declined by 62% in December,” said Tapan Mazumder, Additional DGFT, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. He was addressing a Business Outreach Session on Sector-wise Opportunities and Benefits arising out of the ECTA. The session was organised by CII here today.

Australia is providing zero-duty access to India for 100% of its tariff lines under the ECTA.

“Going by the Certificate of Origin (CO), especially of sectors such as gems & jewellery, textiles, engineering goods and transmission lines, exports from India will increase significantly in January,” he said.

A CO is an important international trade document that certifies that goods in a particular export shipment are wholly obtained, produced, manufactured or processed in a particular country.

He informed that the major boost for India would be in its labour-intensive sectors, which are currently subjected to import duty of 4-5% by Australia.