India’s factory PMI surges to 17-year high in Aug: Survey

India's manufacturing activity soared to its highest level in over 17 years in August, driven by robust domestic demand and increased production, according to the HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) compiled by S&P Global.

The PMI rose to 59.3 from 59.1 in July, marking the strongest expansion since February 2008. A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth, while below 50 signals contraction.