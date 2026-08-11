New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): India's family-owned enterprises are poised to remain a key engine of wealth creation, employment and economic growth, with a new generation of entrepreneurs increasingly joining the ranks of the country's most valuable businesses, according to a report by Barclays Private Clients Hurun India.

Advertisement

The report highlighted a broadening of India's wealth-creation base, with first-generation businesses gaining prominence alongside established family enterprises. The newly introduced list of 100 first-generation family businesses is valued at Rs 77.8 lakh crore, equivalent to nearly 62 per cent of the value of the top 100 established family businesses.

Advertisement

The combined value of the 300 most valuable family businesses stood at USD 1.46 trillion, or Rs 138 lakh crore, as of June 30, 2026. If treated as a country, this would make the group the world's 18th-largest economy, according to the report. The top 300 businesses added nearly Rs 30 lakh crore in value since the 2024 edition and collectively employ more than 5.4 million people.

Advertisement

The list has also demonstrated resilience, rising 27.5 per cent since 2024 even as the Nifty 50 declined 1.1 per cent and the Sensex fell 3.7 per cent during the period. The top 300 families added an average Rs 4,076 crore of value every day over the last two years.

Reliance Industries retained the top position with a valuation of Rs 25.8 lakh crore, despite an 8.5 per cent decline over the year. The Kumar Mangalam Birla family ranked second at Rs 8.14 lakh crore, while the Jindal family stood third at Rs 8.02 lakh crore. The Anil Agarwal family recorded the biggest annual gain among the top 10, rising 75 per cent to Rs 4.45 lakh crore.

Advertisement

First-generation wealth creation is emerging as a significant feature of India's business landscape. The Adani family led the first-generation category at Rs 19.6 lakh crore, followed by the Sunil Bharti Mittal family at Rs 12.1 lakh crore and the Dilip Shanghvi family at Rs 4.55 lakh crore.

The report also pointed to increasing professionalisation of family enterprises. About 70 per cent of the businesses are led by the second generation, while 57 are third-generation and 20 fourth-generation businesses. As ownership transitions across generations, the report notes greater adoption of professional governance, succession planning and institutionalisation.

The economic footprint remains substantial, with the families generating Rs 56 lakh crore in revenue and contributing Rs 1.9 lakh crore in taxes, equivalent to around 17 per cent of India's corporate tax collections. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)