India’s Fastest Growing Construction Companies in 2026 Awarded!

Vneet Jaain & Manish Mohnot are Construction World Persons of the Year 2026

L&T, Kalpataru, NCC, AFCONS, Cemindia, DRAIPL, Varindera, J Kumar, VASCON are fastest growing construction companies. Awarded with ENR Global contractors.

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Mumbai, October 21, 2026: The BKT Tyres 24th Construction World Global Awards (CWGA) brought together leaders from India's construction and infrastructure sectors to recognise outstanding companies, projects and individuals at a ceremony held at Aurika, Mumbai International Airport, on October 15, 2026. Held as part of the India Construction Festival 2026, the awards presented 45 honours across company rankings, nominated categories and individual recognitions.

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The evening also marked the unveiling of the 30th edition of the Construction World Annual, themed Infrastructure Reset. Featuring contributions from 27 industry leaders, the annual examines how technology, sustainability, finance and talent can transform the construction and infrastructure sectors and shape their next phase of growth.

Welcoming the gathering, Pratap Padode, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, ASAPP Info Global Group, emphasised that the awards recognise sustained performance rather than a single exceptional year. Explaining the evaluation process for the fastest-growing construction companies, he highlighted the six-year financial assessment followed by a jury evaluation of qualitative parameters, including governance, business strategy, resilience, management capability and the quality of growth.

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A key change in this year's methodology was a stronger emphasis on cash profits, with greater weightage given to cash profits relative to operating revenue. “Cash is capability,” Padode said, underlining that cash generation enables companies to invest in equipment and technology, manage delayed payments, absorb market shocks and make disciplined project-selection decisions.

He also pointed to the challenges facing the sector, including rising labour and input costs, slower road awards, cautious private investment and project delays. While technology can improve productivity and execution, he stressed that it must be supported by sound project preparation and rational procurement. He further called for stronger project pipelines, deeper private investment and greater international competitiveness among Indian construction and design companies.

The event also featured a presentation on IMPACCT, ASAPP Info Global Group's business intelligence platform, by Tanveer Padode, CEO. His presentation highlighted IMPACCT's capabilities as a project intelligence tool that tracks more than 150,000 projects across India, covering transportation, utilities, public infrastructure, and buildings and factories, from concept to completion.

The awards recognised Vneet S. Jaain, Managing Director, Adani Green Energy, and Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, Kalpataru Projects International, as joint recipients of the Person of the Year 2026 – Private Sector award.

Among the corporate honours, Larsen & Toubro received the award for Largest and Most Profitable Construction Company of the Year. Companies were also recognised across the Prime, Medium, Large and Ultra Large categories of fastest-growing construction companies. Other awards acknowledged achievements in international contracting and design, project delivery, innovation, equipment and individual leadership.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Falguni Padode, Co-Founder aned Group Managing Editor, ASAPP Info Global Group, who acknowledged the award partners, jury members, participating companies, industry leaders and teams whose support contributed to the event.

The 24th Construction World Global Awards were presented by BKT Tyres, with Autodesk as the Powered by partner and Afcons Infrastructure as the Co-powered by partner. The Gold Partners were Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon, Kalpataru Projects International, GMMCO, Larsen & Toubro, Cemindia Projects and JSW Better Everyday. Vascon Engineers and J. Kumar Infraprojects were the Silver Partners, while Shyam Steel Industries, Gulf Oil and Varindera Constructions were the Associate Partners. The awards were held in association with Engineering News-Record (ENR), with IMPACCT as the Business Intelligence Partner. The Supporting Partners were the Indian Institute of Materials Management, National Highways Builders Federation, Builders' Association of India, International Road Federation and Mumbai First. Construction World, Equipment India and Infrastructure Today were the Official Media Partners.

The Construction World Global Awards continue to provide a platform to recognise performance, leadership and innovation across India's construction and infrastructure ecosystem.

Winners

Person of the Year 2026

Private Sector

Vneet S. Jaain, Managing Director, Adani Green Energy

Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, Kalpataru Projects International

Fastest-Growing Construction Companies

Prime Category

1.SPML Infra

2.Vascon Engineers

3.GPT Infraprojects

Medium Category

Patel Engineering

Ceigall India

Varindera Constructions

Ahluwalia Contracts

J. Kumar Infraprojects

Large Category

1.Cemindia Projects

2.Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon

3.Dilip Buildcon

Ultra Large Category

1.NCC

2.Kalpataru Projects International

3.Afcons Infrastructure

Largest and Most Profitable Construction Company of the Year

Larsen & Toubro

ENR Top 250 International Contractors

Rank 11: Larsen & Toubro

Rank 60: Shapoorji Pallonji and Company

Rank 66: Elsewedy Electric

Rank 145: Afcons Infrastructure

Rank 179: Global MEP

Rank 212: Gönüç İnşaat

Rank 244: Cemindia Projects

ENR Top 225 International Design Firms

Rank 9: Sidara Group

Rank 22: Larsen & Toubro

Rank 31: Dorsch Consult (India)

Rank 60: Archetype Group

Rank 73: Tata Consulting Engineers

Rank 110: RINA Consulting SpA

Rank 195: Gestion Integral del Suelo – GIS KSA

Nominated Awards

Project Manager of the Year: Dr Prabhakar Baranwal, Godrej Properties

Project Innovation of the Year – Rank 2: Engineers India

Project Innovation of the Year – Rank 1: Kalpataru Projects International

Construction Project of the Year: Phenix Construction Technologies

Emerging Company of the Year: Jakson Infra

Integrated Solution Provider: GMMCO

International Project of the Year: Kalpataru Projects International

Product Innovation of the Year – Rank 2: The House of Abhinandan Lodha

Product Innovation of the Year – Rank 1: Nippon Paint India

Project of the Year – Airports: L&T Construction Transportation Infrastructure IC

Project of the Year – Airports: L&T Construction

Project of the Year – Roads: Ashoka Buildcon

Project of the Year – Real Estate: Kalpataru Projects International

Woman in Construction: Dr Er Sonali Nasikkar, The House of Abhinandan Lodha

Construction Equipment of the Year: CASE Construction Equipment

For more details contact:

FIRST Construction Council

Director@FIRSTconstructionCouncil.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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