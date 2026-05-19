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Home / Business / India's Finance Career Revolution Is Already Underway -- And Meritshot's Investment Banking Programme Is Leading It

India's Finance Career Revolution Is Already Underway -- And Meritshot's Investment Banking Programme Is Leading It

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ANI
Updated At : 04:05 PM May 19, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], May 19: For the longest time, investment banking in India felt like a members-only club. The right college. The right city. The right connections. Not anymore. India's financial ecosystem is expanding at breakneck speed. M&A activity is surging, private equity firms are hunting aggressively for talent, and companies are looking for professionals who can actually understand deals -- not just talk about them.

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That's where Meritshot's Investment Banking Programme is making noise.

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Positioned by many learners as one of the best investment banking courses in India, the programme is designed for ambitious professionals who want more than textbook finance. Think live financial modelling, real-world valuation case studies, deal simulations, and practical investment banking workflows that mirror what analysts actually do on the job.

And the biggest differentiator? Meritshot's Investment Banking Programme is led by practitioners -- professionals who've worked on transactions, built models under pressure, and understand how the finance world really operates.

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The learning experience is equally modern. Flexible online classes mean you can upskill without quitting your job, while mentorship sessions, interview prep, resume support, and career guidance ensure that learning translates into real opportunities.

The Investment Banking Programme at Meritshot is also backed by an ISO-certified organisation, reinforcing its commitment to quality-driven professional education and structured industry training.

Today, alumni from Meritshot Investment Banking are working with boutique investment banks, advisory firms, and growth-focused businesses across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Because in modern finance, pedigree alone is no longer enough.

Skills are the new currency -- and Meritshot's Investment Banking Programme is helping India's next generation earn them.

Explore the programme at www.meritshot.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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